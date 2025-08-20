Big Capitec outage

Capitec is experiencing a major technical outage, with some customers struggling to sign into its mobile banking app or web-based Internet banking, while others are unable to transact using these channels.

Downdetector showed a steep increase in user reports of issues with Capitec from around 16:00. The majority of reports were related to issues with mobile banking and online banking.

Some users reported being unable to log into the app, with various errors including “We’re unable to verify your app installation” and “Connection issue: We’re having trouble connecting to Capitec.”

Others were able to sign into the app but found many of its functions were not working, including digital transactions.

Numerous affected users flooded X with complaints about the downtime. “Capitec app is down when I was about send girlfriend allowance,” one user said.

“Capitec, I’m trying to buy electricity and I can’t because your app is down,” another complained. “Capitec, send apologies properly, send us each R500,” a third user joked.

The bank responded to some users’ complaints on its social media channels and sent a mobile app push notification stating that the app was offline.

“Our app isn’t working right now and we’re really sorry,” the notification said. “You can still pay with your card or visit a branch. We are fixing it and will keep you updated.”

In quick feedback to MyBroadband, a Capitec spokesperson acknowledged that its app had been having “sign-in issues.”

“Clients can still use their cards to transact,” they reiterated. “The team is work on fixing the issue, once that’s done I’ll have more information to share.”

The bank’s last major digital downtime was at the end of April 2025. In that instance, the bank’s web-based Internet platform went offline.

The graph below from Downdetector shows the rise in reports of issues on Capitec on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

Capitec outage reports — Wednesday

Capitec app errors on 20 August 2025