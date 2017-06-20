The plan for MWEB and AlwaysOn

Internet Solutions handles wholesale network services for MWEB, IS CEO Saki Missaikos told MyBroadband.

Missaikos said Internet Solutions has effectively provided wholesale network services to MWEB, including IP Connect – Telkom’s wholesale ADSL product – for the past four years.

He said MWEB received these services from Optinet, and when it acquired the company from Naspers, it effectively became MWEB’s wholesale provider.

Internet Solutions completed its acquisition of MWEB in May. This followed the acquisition of MWEB Business and Optinet from Naspers.

Plugg, another consumer brand under Internet Solutions, was folded into Ignite and AlwaysOn last year.

Missaikos said there are no plans to merge MWEB with AlwaysOn, however, or to fold AlwaysOn into MWEB.

MWEB’s consumer Internet service provider division will remain a standalone business under Internet Solutions.

Similarly, the joint open access Wi-Fi venture with Naspers, VAST Networks, will continue to operate independently.

What subscribers can look forward to is more partnerships, such as MWEB clients being able to access AlwaysOn hotspots as part of their package.

Missaikos added that there are no plans to shut down MWEB’s Fon Wi-Fi offering, either, or to replace it with their own Wi-Fi offloading network.

Instead, Internet Solutions plans to expand VAST’s infrastructure to provide wholesale access to unlicensed spectrum for mobile operators to use in Licensed Assisted Access, or LTE-Unlicensed networks.