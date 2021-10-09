MTN vs Rain — Uncapped mobile data battle

MTN is taking on Rain with a new range of uncapped LTE products.

The operator’s new packages offer customers three products to choose from that come with unlimited mobile data available on 24-month contracts with a router or month-to-month deals with only a SIM.

They come with fair usage policies (FUPs) that throttle speeds once a certain amount of data is used in a month, preventing overuse by data hogs that could strain MTN’s network.

The new MyMTN Home Uncapped packages are as follows:

Up to 10Mbps Uncapped with 400GB FUP — R499

Up to 20Mbps Uncapped with 600GB FUP — R699

Up to 30Mbps Uncapped with 700GB FUP — R799

At those price points, it seems all but clear that MTN is gunning for Rain, which has dominated uncapped mobile data offerings in South Africa for several years.

Many of Rain’s 4G and 5G packages are still cheaper than MTN’s.

For example, its popular Unlimited 4G for any device product is priced at R479 and offers unlimited at up to 10Mbps download speeds.

However, Rain’s packages have some notable limits that do not apply to MTN’s products.

Firstly, Rain imposes strict limitations on specific protocols on the 4G and entry-level 5G package — a factor that has been a source of subscriber complaints.

Rain limits streaming resolutions to 360p and 720p on its Unlimited 4G and Unlimited Home 5G Basic packages, respectively.

Setting the resolution higher than those limits on YouTube will lead to buffering, which might be a deal-breaker for avid streaming video viewers.

Rain also throttles VPN usage and torrent downloads on these packages.

In contrast, MTN’s Fair Usage Policy for its Uncapped Home LTE offers does not mention streaming resolution caps or torrent throttling.

In addition, although Rain has expanded its 5G coverage significantly in recent months, it is still far from the reach of MTN’s fixed-LTE coverage.

Consumers are therefore less likely to have 5G available in their area.

We compiled the uncapped 4G and 5G offers available from MTN and Rain to see how they stack up.

We also included Telkom’s uncapped home LTE offers, which are available directly from the operator on a contract or through Afrihost or Axxess on a month-to-month basis.

We did not consider limited-hour packages like Rain’s unlimited off-peak product for R250, or Telkom’s Business hours SmartBroadband Wireless Unlimited LTE.

The table below compares the uncapped LTE and 5G packages available from MTN, Rain, and Telkom.