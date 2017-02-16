DStv price hikes announced

16 February 2017

MultiChoice has announced that DStv price hikes will kick in on 1 April 2017.

The company said it did its best to keep subscription fees down, despite “the tough economic climate”.

“We’re committed to keep improving our offering so it gets better every year,” said DStv.

Not all packages are affected by price increases, and the following services will not be hit by the hikes.

  • DStv EasyView
  • DStv Access
  • Access Fee
  • BoxOffice rentals
  • Decoder insurance

DStv Price Hikes

Package Current price Price from 1 April 2017
DStv Premium R759 R789
DStv Extra R459 R489
DStv Compact R345 R365
DStv Family R219 R235
DStv Access R99 R99
DStv EasyView R29 R29

DStv Add-ons

Service Current price Price from 1 April 2017
Access Fee R85 R85
BoxOffice PVR rentals R35 R35
DStv Indian R345 R360
DStv Indian add-on R220 R229
DStv Portuguesa R445 R465
DStv Portuguesa add-on R220 R229

MultiChoice said customers can “manage their DStv costs” by making one annual payment for the full year’s subscription and then receive one month of DStv for free.

Users can also “lock in” their price for two years by taking a 24-month Price Lock deal.

