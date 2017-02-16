DStv price hikes announced

MultiChoice has announced that DStv price hikes will kick in on 1 April 2017.
The company said it did its best to keep subscription fees down, despite “the tough economic climate”.
“We’re committed to keep improving our offering so it gets better every year,” said DStv.
Not all packages are affected by price increases, and the following services will not be hit by the hikes.
- DStv EasyView
- DStv Access
- Access Fee
- BoxOffice rentals
- Decoder insurance
DStv Price Hikes
|Package
|Current price
|Price from 1 April 2017
|DStv Premium
|R759
|R789
|DStv Extra
|R459
|R489
|DStv Compact
|R345
|R365
|DStv Family
|R219
|R235
|DStv Access
|R99
|R99
|DStv EasyView
|R29
|R29
DStv Add-ons
|Service
|Current price
|Price from 1 April 2017
|Access Fee
|R85
|R85
|BoxOffice PVR rentals
|R35
|R35
|DStv Indian
|R345
|R360
|DStv Indian add-on
|R220
|R229
|DStv Portuguesa
|R445
|R465
|DStv Portuguesa add-on
|R220
|R229
MultiChoice said customers can “manage their DStv costs” by making one annual payment for the full year’s subscription and then receive one month of DStv for free.
Users can also “lock in” their price for two years by taking a 24-month Price Lock deal.
