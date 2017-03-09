DStv will have a stand-alone streaming service

A stand-alone DStv streaming service is something the broadcaster talks about a lot, said MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner.

Rayner said DStv will definitely have such a service in the future – the question is simply “when?”

Around the world, broadcasters are testing “skinny bundles” and streaming services which are unbundled from their main cable or satellite TV packages.

“The jury is still out on the success of that,” said Rayner.

There is also still a debate about whether it is a better for customers to buy several smaller content packages, or a single large, more encompassing service.

“It is something we talk about a lot, but are there concrete plans to launch on a specific date – no.”

