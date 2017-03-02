How to skip the DStv price increase

MultiChoice recently announced its annual DStv price adjustments, with increases for the Premium, Extra, Compact, and Family packages set to kick in on 1 April.
Subscribers have two options when it comes to avoiding the annual price increase, said MultiChoice.
The first is to make an annual payment and receive a month’s free DStv.
The second is to sign up for a Price Lock offer that will fix your fees at their current level for the next 24 months.
Price Lock is only available for DStv Premium or Compact, and requires a debit order to be authorised.
The bundles can include the following items:
- DStv Explora Decoder
- DStv Subscription
- Monthly Access Fee
- DStv Smart LNB and Dish
- Installation
- DStv Wi-Fi Connector
- Free Delivery
The Price Lock deals are detailed below.
