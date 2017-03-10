Big DStv Now expansion – Compact, Extra, and Chromecast

MultiChoice has announced that the DStv Now live streaming service is expanding to DStv Extra and Compact subscribers, and will support the Google Chromecast.

The Live TV and DStv Catch Up content on DStv Now will be as per the DStv package you are on.

DStv Extra customers will have access to 47 channels on the go, while DStv Compact customers will get 37 channels. DStv Premium subscribers already have access to 64 channels.

You can register up to four devices for DStv Now on the same account. To set them up, you’ll need a DStv Connect ID account.

“These features will become available to our DStv Compact and Extra customers at no extra cost during the first quarter of our new financial year (April),” said MultiChoice.

Chromecast support is scheduled to arrive in April. MultiChoice added that AirPlay support is also expected to launch during April.

To use DStv Now on the Google Chromecast, MultiChoice said you need to follow these steps:

Connect your Android device to a Wi-Fi network.

Open the DStv Now app and select the content you want to watch.

Press the “Cast” button in the app.

Enjoy viewing on a big screen.

The DStv Now app is free on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or you can watch in your browser at now.dstv.com.