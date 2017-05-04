Everything you can watch on DEOD

Discover Digital launched DEOD, a new South African video streaming service taking on Netflix and DStv, on 4 May.

Apps for the service are available for Android and iOS. Discover Digital said it also plans to support Chromecast, Airplay, DEOD media players, and major Smart TVs soon.

DEOD offers live streaming, various on-demand packages, and movie rentals.

Movie rentals are priced at R30 for new releases and R18 for older movies. The service’s subscription packages are priced as follows (per month):

News – R49

Sport – R99

On Demand – R79

News and Sport – R129

On Demand and News – R99

On Demand and Sport – R159

DEOD Premium – R189

What you can watch

DEOD’s combination of live streaming channels, on-demand content, and movie rentals is detailed below.

Live TV Channels

DEOD’s live channels are divided into two groups: News and Sport.

News

Africanews – News on the African continent.

– News on the African continent. Al Jazeera – News and analysis from the Middle East and worldwide.

– News and analysis from the Middle East and worldwide. Bloomberg Television – Business and market news.

– Business and market news. Euronews – European and world news.

– European and world news. France24 – International news and current affairs.

– International news and current affairs. RT – Russian-based 24/7 English news.

Sport

EDGE Sport HD – Global action sports channel. Snow, Skate, BMX, Moto.

– Global action sports channel. Snow, Skate, BMX, Moto. Fightbox HD – MMA, boxing, arm wrestling, and combat sports.

– MMA, boxing, arm wrestling, and combat sports. Motorvision.tv – Motorsports and motoring.

– Motorsports and motoring. Nautical Channel – Nautical sports and lifestyle.

– Nautical sports and lifestyle. Sportskool – Fitness and exercise.

DSN

Discover Digital also unveiled the DEOD Sports Network (DSN), an on-demand sports news service which will feature highlights from various events around the world.

At launch, the DSN service was split into “Soccer” and “Other” categories.

On-Demand

DEOD’s On Demand catalogue works in a similar way to existing streaming services, with seasons of popular TV series available for you to watch when you please.

At launch, DEOD had several popular series on offer, including Mad Men, Weeds, Suits, House, and Parks and Recreation,

DEOD will have first-run rights for Power, Black Sails, and Survivor’s Remorse, and features a variety of programmes aimed at children.

Movie Rentals

Movie rentals are priced at R30 for new releases and R18 for older movies.

“Library titles” are slightly older, but are “either classics or big blockbusters”, while current movies are titles made available three months after their cinema release.

“Once you have paid the rental price, you have a 48-hour window to watch the movie from the first time you press play.”

“You can watch the title as many times as you like in this period. Once it expires, you cannot watch the movie, and you will need to rent it again to watch it.”

At launch, the “latest” titles included the Queen of Katwe, Sing, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Moana, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Users are not required to have a DEOD monthly subscription package to rent movies.

Supported Platforms

Supported platforms for the DEOD service include:

PCs and Macs – Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Internet Explorer 10 do not require a plugin. (Linux PCs and Safari browser not supported.)

iOS 7.0 and up.

Android 4.1 and up.

Windows Phone 8.1 and up.

Support for smart TVs is expected soon, said the company.

“DEOD is only available in selected countries in Africa. Due to content rights, we are not allowed to provide you with this service when you travel abroad,” it added.

