MultiChoice is giving certain DStv customers expanded access in the coming weeks as part of a May/June promotion.

“From 29 May to 23 June 2017, DStv Compact customers will be able to enjoy Comedy Central, History, and Discovery Channel,” said the company.

“From 10 to 24 May 2017, DStv Access customers will be able to enjoy the DStv Family package.”

