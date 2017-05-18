Pay your DStv bill with SnapScan

SnapScan said it is now possible to settle your DStv bill using its app.

To use the feature, you must have the latest version of SnapScan installed.

Merchants using SnapScan traditionally get a matrix barcode, which users scan with their phone’s camera to launch a payment form.

This tells the app who you are paying, eliminating the need to enter an account number.

The DStv payment feature works slightly differently, though. From the home screen, you press the “+” button, select Pay Bill, and tap the DStv logo.

You will be prompted to enter your DStv Smart Card number, after which you tap Next to pay.

“With SnapScan’s new in-app bill payment feature, you can settle your DStv bill without leaving the couch,” said SnapScan.

