This is the Telkom LIT Android media box

Telkom will launch its new media platform LIT in September, offering free music and video streaming to broadband subscribers.

LIT TV is one of the offerings on the Telkom platform, and provides zero-rated data for various services.

Subscribers on qualifying broadband packages will be able to stream series and movies without depleting data.

The free value-added service will be available on HOMEunlimited 8Mbps and up for DSL and fibre, SmartBroadband Wireless 50GB and 100GB, and Telkom FreeMe 5GB and up.

If you sign up for a qualifying HOMEunlimited or SmartBroadband Wireless package on contract, you will also receive a free Telkom LIT TVC 100 media box.

The media box is priced at R1,099, and is an ICASA-approved and Google-certified Android 7 device

It includes Showmax, YouTube, DStv Now, and the Google Play Store at launch.

The TVC 100 also includes a wireless remote control that lets you conduct searches by speaking into it.

Searches are conducted across all supported apps, allowing you to find content from multiple services at once.

Content partners on LIT at launch are:

Google Play Music and Movies

iTunes and Apple Music

Netflix

Showmax

DStv BoxOffice

DStv Now

YouTube

Simfy Africa

Photos and specifications of the LIT media box are below.

Telkom LIT TVC 100 CPU Amlogic S905X 64-bit quad-core ARM-A53 GPU ARM Mali 450 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB EMMC Flash Wireless 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-fi, Bluetooth 4.1 LAN Ethernet 10/100 OS Android 7.1 Supported video formats Avi/Rm/Rmvb/Ts/Vob/Mkv/Mov/ISO/wmv/asf/flv/dat/mpg/mpeg Supported music formats MP3/WMA/AAC/WAV/OGG/DDP/TrueHD/HD/FLAC/APE Supported picture formats HD JPEG/BMP/GIF/PNG/TIFF Video decoder H.265 4K @60fps 10btis, VP9 Profile 2, H.264 4K @30fps, AVS+ 1080P @60fps Video encoder H.264 1080P @60fps HDR HDR 10, HLG HDR 3D Graphics Open GL ES 1.1/2.0 and Open VG 1.1 support Digital Rights Management Google Widevine Level 1 Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0 output 4K x 2K @ 60Hz with HDCP enabled 2 x USB 2.0, supports U-Disk and USB HDD 1 x microSD up to 32GB 1 x 3.5mm headphone out CVBS&L/R output with CGMS-A enabled 1 x RJ45 LAN Ethernet 10/100 1 x OTG 1 x Optical Audio Power DC 5V / 2A CE approved 2 pin round

