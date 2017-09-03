DStv price and channel comparison – Premium vs Compact Plus vs Compact

3 September 2017

MultiChoice recently renamed its DStv Extra package to DStv Compact Plus.

Compact Plus sits between DStv Premium and DStv Compact, and offers sport, general entertainment, and kids channels.

Its monthly fee remains R489 and its channels list is untouched, but MultiChoice said the name change eliminates confusion between the Extra package and the DStv XtraView service.

Pricing

To potential and existing DStv subscribers, deciding which package to take can be tricky.

To show you the differences between Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact from a channel perspective, we have created comparison tables – posted below. The price differences are also listed below.

The packages all have access to the decoder-based versions of DStv Catch Up and BoxOffice, with the payment of an R85-per-month access fee.

They also have access to DStv Now, which offers streaming of their respective channels through web browsers, and the DStv Now iOS and Android apps.

DStv Package Price pm Number of Channels
DStv Premium R789 142
DStv Compact Plus R489 120
DStv Compact R365 100
DStv Family R235 77
DStv Access R99 59
DStv EasyView R29 32

Channel comparison

To see how the packages compare, we first listed the channels common to the top three packages in the table below.

The tables below this then detail which channels are exclusive to DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium, and then DStv Premium on its own.

DStv Compact and Up
Movies & Entertainment
M-Net Movies Action (110) BBC Brit (120) Discovery Family (136) SABC Encore (156)
M-Net Movies All Stars (111) Fox HD (125) TCM (137) Mzansi Magic (161)
Studio Universal (112) Fox Life (126) eMovies+ (138) Mzansi Wethu (163)
Zee Bollywood Movies (114) Sony Channel (127) M-Net Movies Zone (139) Mzansi Bioskop (164)
M-Net City (115) Sony Max (128) kykNET & Kie (145) Ebony Life TV (165)
Vuzu (116) BET International (129) kykNET Nou! (146) Glow TV (167)
Universal Channel HD (117) CBS Reality (132) AfricaMagic Epic Movies (152) Z World (166)
Telemundo (118) TLC Entertainment (135) AfricaMagic Family (154) ROK (168)
DStv Explora Tutorials (197)
Documentaries & Lifestyle
VIA (147) Food (175) Travel Channel (179) Ignition (189)
IDx (171) The Home Channel (176) National Geographic Channel (181) Spice TV (190)
BBC Lifestyle (174) Fashion One (178) Nat Geo Wild (182)
Free-to-air
SABC 1 (191) e.tv HD (194) Bay TV (260) Cape Town TV (263)
SABC 2 (192) e.tv Extra (195) 1KZN TV (261) GauTV (265)
SABC 3 (193) Soweto TV (251) Tshwane TV (262) Lesotho TV (292)
Sport
SuperSport Blitz (200) SuperSport 3 HD (203) SuperSport 9 (209) TeleTrack (239)
SuperSport 4 HD (204) SuperSport 10 (210) Ginx eSports (240)
Kids & Teen
Cartoon Network (301) Disney XD (304) Disney Junior (309) eToonz+ (311)
Boomerang (302) NickToons (308) JimJam (310) Mindset (319)
Music
Channel O (320) MTV Base (322) Trace Africa (326) One Gospel (331)
Mzansi Music (321) Trace Urban (325) Soundcity (327)
Religion
Dumisa (340) Daystar (342) God TV (344) Emmanuel.TV (390)
Faith (341) TBN (343) iTV (347)

DStv Compact Plus and Premium

DStv Compact Plus and Premium includes the channels listed above, plus the following 20 channels.

DStv Compact Plus and Up
Movies & Entertainment
Comedy Central (122) E! Entertainment Television (124) kykNET (144)
ITV Choice (123) Lifetime (131) AfricaMagic Urban (153)
Documentaries & Lifestyle
Crime Investigation (170) Animal Planet (183) History (186)
Sport
SuperSport 7 HD (207) SuperSport 8 (208)
Kids & Teen
Nickelodeon (305) Cbeebies (306)
Music
VH1 Classic (323)
News & Commerce
Sky News (402)
Specialist / Foreign
Rai Italia (430) RTPi (435) Deutsche Welle (446)
Beste van Nederlands (431) TV5 Monde Afrique (437)

DStv Premium

DStv Premium features the channels listed above, plus the following 21 channels.

DStv Premium
Movies & Entertainment
M-Net HD (101) M-Net Movies Smile (105) BBC First (119)
Vuzu Amp HD (103) M-Net Movies Action+ HD (106) M-Net Binge (900)
M-Net Movies Premiere (104) Sundance TV (108) M-Net Plus 1 (901)
Documentaries & Lifestyle
Discovery HD (121) BBC Earth (184)
Sport
SuperSport 1 HD (201) SuperSport 5 HD (205) SuperSport 11 (211)
SuperSport 2 HD (202) SuperSport 6 HD (206) SuperSport 12 (212)
SuperSport Maximo (235)
Kids & Teen
Disney (303) Nick Jr. (307)
News & Commerce
Bloomberg (411)

