DStv price and channel comparison – Premium vs Compact Plus vs Compact

MultiChoice recently renamed its DStv Extra package to DStv Compact Plus.

Compact Plus sits between DStv Premium and DStv Compact, and offers sport, general entertainment, and kids channels.

Its monthly fee remains R489 and its channels list is untouched, but MultiChoice said the name change eliminates confusion between the Extra package and the DStv XtraView service.

Pricing

To potential and existing DStv subscribers, deciding which package to take can be tricky.

To show you the differences between Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact from a channel perspective, we have created comparison tables – posted below. The price differences are also listed below.

The packages all have access to the decoder-based versions of DStv Catch Up and BoxOffice, with the payment of an R85-per-month access fee.

They also have access to DStv Now, which offers streaming of their respective channels through web browsers, and the DStv Now iOS and Android apps.

DStv Package Price pm Number of Channels DStv Premium R789 142 DStv Compact Plus R489 120 DStv Compact R365 100 DStv Family R235 77 DStv Access R99 59 DStv EasyView R29 32

Channel comparison

To see how the packages compare, we first listed the channels common to the top three packages in the table below.

The tables below this then detail which channels are exclusive to DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium, and then DStv Premium on its own.

DStv Compact and Up Movies & Entertainment M-Net Movies Action (110) BBC Brit (120) Discovery Family (136) SABC Encore (156) M-Net Movies All Stars (111) Fox HD (125) TCM (137) Mzansi Magic (161) Studio Universal (112) Fox Life (126) eMovies+ (138) Mzansi Wethu (163) Zee Bollywood Movies (114) Sony Channel (127) M-Net Movies Zone (139) Mzansi Bioskop (164) M-Net City (115) Sony Max (128) kykNET & Kie (145) Ebony Life TV (165) Vuzu (116) BET International (129) kykNET Nou! (146) Glow TV (167) Universal Channel HD (117) CBS Reality (132) AfricaMagic Epic Movies (152) Z World (166) Telemundo (118) TLC Entertainment (135) AfricaMagic Family (154) ROK (168) DStv Explora Tutorials (197) Documentaries & Lifestyle VIA (147) Food (175) Travel Channel (179) Ignition (189) IDx (171) The Home Channel (176) National Geographic Channel (181) Spice TV (190) BBC Lifestyle (174) Fashion One (178) Nat Geo Wild (182) Free-to-air SABC 1 (191) e.tv HD (194) Bay TV (260) Cape Town TV (263) SABC 2 (192) e.tv Extra (195) 1KZN TV (261) GauTV (265) SABC 3 (193) Soweto TV (251) Tshwane TV (262) Lesotho TV (292) Sport SuperSport Blitz (200) SuperSport 3 HD (203) SuperSport 9 (209) TeleTrack (239) SuperSport 4 HD (204) SuperSport 10 (210) Ginx eSports (240) Kids & Teen Cartoon Network (301) Disney XD (304) Disney Junior (309) eToonz+ (311) Boomerang (302) NickToons (308) JimJam (310) Mindset (319) Music Channel O (320) MTV Base (322) Trace Africa (326) One Gospel (331) Mzansi Music (321) Trace Urban (325) Soundcity (327) Religion Dumisa (340) Daystar (342) God TV (344) Emmanuel.TV (390) Faith (341) TBN (343) iTV (347)

DStv Compact Plus and Premium

DStv Compact Plus and Premium includes the channels listed above, plus the following 20 channels.

DStv Compact Plus and Up Movies & Entertainment Comedy Central (122) E! Entertainment Television (124) kykNET (144) ITV Choice (123) Lifetime (131) AfricaMagic Urban (153) Documentaries & Lifestyle Crime Investigation (170) Animal Planet (183) History (186) Sport SuperSport 7 HD (207) SuperSport 8 (208) Kids & Teen Nickelodeon (305) Cbeebies (306) Music VH1 Classic (323) News & Commerce Sky News (402) Specialist / Foreign Rai Italia (430) RTPi (435) Deutsche Welle (446) Beste van Nederlands (431) TV5 Monde Afrique (437)

DStv Premium

DStv Premium features the channels listed above, plus the following 21 channels.

DStv Premium Movies & Entertainment M-Net HD (101) M-Net Movies Smile (105) BBC First (119) Vuzu Amp HD (103) M-Net Movies Action+ HD (106) M-Net Binge (900) M-Net Movies Premiere (104) Sundance TV (108) M-Net Plus 1 (901) Documentaries & Lifestyle Discovery HD (121) BBC Earth (184) Sport SuperSport 1 HD (201) SuperSport 5 HD (205) SuperSport 11 (211) SuperSport 2 HD (202) SuperSport 6 HD (206) SuperSport 12 (212) SuperSport Maximo (235) Kids & Teen Disney (303) Nick Jr. (307) News & Commerce Bloomberg (411)

