DEOD gets Chromecast support

Discover Digital has added Chromecast support to its video streaming service DEOD.

Apple AirPlay functionality will follow shortly, it added.

DEOD launched in May, offering a variety of subscription options – ranging from R49 per month for news only, to R189 for everything on the platform, including sport and entertainment.

Discover Digital also recently acquired the content management system and source code of Turkish firm IKON Interactive.

This has allowed it to launch the first phase of Social Sharing, allowing viewers to share, tag friends, and comment on Facebook and Twitter about content they are watching.