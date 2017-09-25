DStv launching “theguide” recommendation system

MultiChoice has revealed a new online TV guide and recommendation system called “theguide”.

The system is still in development, but if all goes well in the coming weeks, they aim to launch it on 3 October, said MultiChoice’s head of content Aletta Alberts.

Billed as a “smart new way” to help sift through the hundreds of new shows and movies released every year, “theguide” by DStv aims to spotlight content that you might like.

It features curated playlists, recommendations based on top shows, and will call attention to forthcoming attractions.

You will also be able to request recommendations based on your mood, or what you are in the mood for.

A slider will let you select between moods such as jumpy, happy, and sad, and recommend shows and movies accordingly.

Recommendations

Alberts said the recommendation engine isn’t limited to genres, ensuring that subscribers aren’t narrowly recommended content.

The guide will recommend according to content tastes and themes, so if you’re into the Kardashians, you may be recommended other “family saga” content such as Game of Thrones or a documentary on Donald Trump.

The guide will also contain a new interactive TV guide. You will be able to search for series or films, and set them to record on your Explora decoder online.

It takes the form of a responsive website which will be available on desktop browsers, smartphones, and tablets. A limited version will also be available on the DStv Explora decoder.

DStv plans to expand the system, adding more features and improving recommendations as it gathers data on people’s viewing preferences.

