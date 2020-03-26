Plex makes Live TV free for 3 months

Media streaming app Plex is now offering its Live TV feature for free to all users until 30 June.

Previously, Live TV was available exclusively to Plex users who subscribed to the Plex Pass service, but it will now be available for all users.

The service requires an HD antenna and tuner, and allows you to stream free live TV to all of your connected devices.

Plex noted that DVR and other premium features related to Live TV will remain exclusive to Plex Pass subscribers throughout this promotional period.

“If you have an HD antenna and tuner, then now you can stream your free live TV to all your devices without Plex Pass through the end of June (DVR and other premium features still require a Plex Pass),” Plex said.

“And if you don’t, we got some of our hardware partners to offer them to Plex users at a discount for a limited time.”

Plex’s Live TV feature is not currently supported in South Africa – the full list of supported countries can be found here.

Streaming services under strain

Streaming services including Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube are under increased strain due to the surge in traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of these services have begun reducing the quality of their video streams worldwide to ensure that their servers can cope with the increased demand.

The measures taken by Netflix to reduce the bit rate of its video streams in Europe should result in a decrease in traffic of 25%, the company said.

It added that while the bit rate will be decreased, the platform should still offer high-quality video streams.

YouTube has now made standard definition the default viewing resolution worldwide in an effort to reduce traffic on its platform.

While YouTube viewing has historically spiked in the evening when people are off work, consumption is now more steady across the day, the company said.

