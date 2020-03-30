DStv to launch Easter Weekend channel

DStv has announced it will launch a pop-up channel dedicated to providing content for various Christianity groupings over the Easter weekend.
“In responding to a rallying call from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to assist the religious sector, DStv has decided to launch a new, pop-up channel catering for various Christianity groupings,” the company said.
The company has collaborated with TBN Africa to launch the Africa Easter Channel.
MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said that MultiChoice is glad to respond to the minister’s call.
“As a responsible broadcaster, we are more than happy to partner with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies as we afford worshippers to observe Easter from the comfort of their homes.”
“Across South Africa, over 80% worshippers observe and celebrate the Easter period, hence different and various Christian denominations be will be looked after by the channel,” Mawela said.
Music and sermons
The Africa Easter Channel will broadcast Christian music and recorded sermons submitted by churches.
Popular gospel artists to be featured include Lebo Sekgobela, Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell, and Rebecca Malope.
The channel’s schedule will accommodate various denominations – including Methodist, Anglican, and Catholic churches.
The Africa Easter Channel will launch on DStv channel 344 on Thursday 9 April and be available until Monday 13 April.
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams welcomed the intervention.
“We appreciate MultiChoice’s response to our call for an industry-wide intervention to ensure that religious programming, especially over the Easter weekend, is produced and accessible to millions of South Africans utilising alternative means,” Ndabeni-Abrahms said.
