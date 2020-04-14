DStv cuts ITV Choice channel

MultiChoice has confirmed that it will cut British pay-TV channel ITV Choice from its DStv platform.

The company said that DStv will no longer air ITV Choice on DStv effective from 4 June 2020. The change will be implemented across Africa.

“MultiChoice Group remains firmly committed to providing the best fresh content for its DStv customers,” MultiChoice said.

“In line with the strategy to continuously review international and local content line-ups and optimise the suite of channels on offer on DStv, the business has decided to bid farewell to the ITV Choice channel.”

ITV confirmed that the ITV Choice channel would no longer be available on DStv but would continue as a VOD service in other regions.

“Further to discussions with DStv, it has agreed that ITV’s International TV Channel, ITV Choice, will no longer be carried on the DStv platform in Africa from 4 June 2020,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“The ITV Choice brand will continue as a VOD service in other territories

Showmax and Catch Up

MultiChoice said that fans of British television will still be able to enjoy content on DStv’s suite of BBC channels available on Catch Up and Showmax.

“MultiChoice Group looks forward to potentially continuing its longstanding relationship with ITV as a potential future buyer of their programming for the group’s other channels and Showmax,” the company said.

MultiChoice general entertainment CEO Yolisa Phahle said that DStv will continue to provide compelling and entertaining content for its viewers.

“We are proud and appreciative of our longstanding association with ITV and look forward to working with them in new ways in the future,” Phahle said.

“We continue to engage and work with third-party channel providers to leverage technology and evolve in line with viewership trends to bring world-class entertainment to our customers.”

