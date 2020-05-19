Big DStv specials launched

MultiChoice has launched a number of special offerings for DStv customers.

“As South Africans continue to adjust to new ways of living and working, MultiChoice South Africa has once again expanded its content selection, value, and reach,” MultiChoice said.

The company has partnered with Udemy to offer all DStv Premium customers 600 free courses from the online learning platform through the DStv app until the end of July.

“In addition, all active DStv Premium customers will receive a $5 voucher via email to use on any of Udemy’s paid for courses valid for a month – this translates into an almost 40% discount on the cost of most courses,” MultiChoice said.

“Simply download the DStv App, sign in with your DStv customer number and click on the Udemy offer.”

In addition to its online learning partnership, MultiChoice is also offering a discount on Showmax subscriptions for DStv Compact and Compact Plus customers.

These customers will now be able to “pay for a month and get a month free” at only R49 per month until 30 June.

“These new customers will now be able to access the very best local and international series and movies on Showmax when they add Showmax to their DStv account,” MultiChoice said.

“All Premium customers will continue to be able to binge on Showmax at no extra cost.”

Access to new channels

DStv Access subscribers have also received access to 21 additional channels currently available on DStv Family at no additional charge.

These additional channels are available until 14 June.

DStv BoxOffice PVR Premium customers will receive one BoxOffice movie credit every week for a month until the end of June 2020.

“That’s four movie credits to rent any four of the latest movies at no cost to you from 18 May until the end of June,” the company said.

MultiChoice said this reward is available to all active Premium customers with a PVR device that are paying a monthly access fee.

“DStv is committed to offering trusted companionship to our loyal customers,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Mark Rayner.

“We will continue to bring you only the best local and international entertainment, keep you informed with up-to-the-minute news updates, and support our industry and government in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

MultiChoice said all the DStv added-value offers mentioned above are available with immediate effect.

