Free upgrade for DStv Compact customers

DStv has temporarily upgraded Compact subscribers to the Compact Plus bouquet, allowing these users to access a variety of channels which were previously unavailable to them.
The company confirmed the change in response to questions from subscribers on Twitter.
“During the month of May, DStv Compact subscribers will have access to the DStv Compact Plus channels at no additional charge,” DStv support staff told customers.
Due to this free time-limited upgrade to Compact Plus for Compact subscribers, these viewers will now have access to 16 additional channels at no extra cost.
New channels for DStv Compact
According to DStv’s channel list on its website, DStv Compact Plus subscribers will now have access to the following channels:
- 103 – 1Magic
- 114 – M-Net Binge
- 122 – Comedy Central
- 123 – ITV Choice
- 144 – kykNET
- 153 – AfricaMagic Urban Movies
- 170 – CBS Justice
- 185 – Curiosity Stream
- 186 – The History Channel
- 208 – SuperSport 8
- 212 – SuperSport 12
- 213 – SuperSport 13 HD
- 306 – Cbeebies
- 307 – Nick Jr
- 323 – MTV Music 24
- 402 – SkyNews
The M-Net Binge channel was introduced as a pop-up channel following the implementation of the national coronavirus lockdown, addressing the increase in media consumption due to more people staying at home.
Pressure to drop prices
This follows after the hashtag #DStvMustFall trended on Twitter at the end of April 2020, with customers putting pressure on the broadcaster to lower its prices.
Many users are subscribed to DStv, particularly DStv Premium, because it offers excellent sports coverage through SuperSport.
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down the world’s biggest sporting events, however, leaving sports broadcasters with little fresh content to provide to their viewers.
Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that DStv implemented price increases in the first week of April – during the national lockdown.
The monthly fees for Premium, Compact Plus, and Family subscribers went up.
To make up for the lack of live sports on its platform, SuperSport has been broadcasting various documentaries and repeats of famous matches.
