DStv Explora to get Netflix and Amazon

MultiChoice has signed a deal with Netflix and Amazon to bring the streaming services operated by these companies to its Explora decoder.

The company referred to this transaction in its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

In the South African division of its annual results presentation, MultiChoice Group referred to a number of initiatives that it had implemented to improve retention in the country.

These included the following statement:

Signed deals with Netflix and Amazon to integrate service onto new Explora decoder.

This statement refers to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video becoming available on the broadcaster’s upcoming Explora decoder, although it is unclear when this new device will launch or whether these services will become available for current decoders.

MultiChoice also announced that it has launched field trials of its DStv standalone streaming product in South Africa.

Other initiatives the company has taken to improve retention include implementing targeted offers and enhancing its Catch Up offering.

Another interesting statement within MultiChoice’s annual results was its referral to the closing of distribution agreements with international Subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) providers.

“To position the business for the future, leverage the group’s scale and enhance the product ecosystem by providing access to a wider variety of content, the group recently concluded distribution agreements with two major international Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) providers,” MultiChoice said.

“Showmax also commenced the trialling of sport to subscribers with positive early user engagement.”

Losing Premium subscribers

MultiChoice’s annual results for the year also showed a continued decline in Premium subscribers.

MultiChoice combined Premium and Compact Plus into a single category for the purposes of showing year-over-year subscriber decline of 4% or 100,000 subscribers in the region.

“Growth was affected by one-off sports events in the prior year and some country-specific issues.”

The company added that despite global and country-specific macro-economic challenges, it added 900,000 90-day active subscribers over the past year.

