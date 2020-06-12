Openview suffers downtime across all channels

Openview has confirmed that its channels went down earlier today.

“Hi fans, we are aware that all Openview channels are down and we are trying to resolve the problem,” Openview said.

It said it would keep customers informed regarding its progress in solving the issue.

30 minutes later, the company confirmed that its channels were back up and running.

“All channels have resumed. We really appreciate your understanding and patience. Thank you,” it said.

However, it has not yet provided any reason for the outage.

On Openview’s social media platforms, most users said their coverage had returned but a few still reported that Openview channels were down.

About Openview

Openview, which launched in 2013, is a free-to-air satellite platform that is viewed by more than 2 million South African homes.

Owned by eMedia, it has 16 channels and nine radio stations, with most of these channels available in HD quality.

TV channels on Openview include the three free-to-air SABC channels, eTV, BBC World News, and eMovies.

Signing up to the service and having the appropriate equipment installed costs R1,399 once-off.

Unlike products like DStv, no further costs are incurred once the installation is complete.

Previous issues with Kwesè

Openview previously stopped broadcasting Kwesè Free Sports, which aired on channel 115, following issues with the channel’s broadcast signal.

“Due to unforeseen technical difficulties, we have been unable to restore our channels in a satisfactory state at this time. We understand that this is disappointing and apologise for the inconvenience,” said Econet Media CEO Joe Hundah.

The previous day – 1 August 2019 – Kwesè’s parent company Econet had announced that the Kwesè Play service had entered into liquidation.

This followed Roku devices that offered the service no longer working.

On 4 August, Econet announced it would shut down its entire Kwese pay-TV unit due to struggles in the company’s home country of Zimbabwe.