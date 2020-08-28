Netflix is making a live-action Resident Evil series

Netflix has announced it is making a live-action series based on Capcom’s hit survival horror game franchise Resident Evil.

The series will be produced by Constantin Film, the same company responsible for the six Resident Evil movies released to date.

Its first season will comprise eight episodes of one hour each, with events playing out over two timelines.

The first timeline follows 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they are sent to New Raccoon City.

The second timeline takes place 16 years after the first, with Earth’s population decimated by the t-virus, resulting in only 15 million people left to fend off a horde of over 6 billion monsters – both infected humans and animals.

The first two episodes of Netflix’s Resident Evil will be directed by Bronwen Hughes, who has also worked on Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Walking Dead.

Supernatural’s Andrew Dabb has been appointed as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the series.

“I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.”

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before,” Dabb said.

No details have been revealed about the cast for the show.

Most successful game-based movie franchise

The first Resident Evil game debuted in 1996 on the original PlayStation console. It spawned numerous sequels which were released on various platforms in subsequent years.

Over its more than two-decade existence, the franchise sold in excess of 100 million copies of its games worldwide.

Constantin Film acquired the rights and adapted the first Resident Evil story for the big screen in 2002.

Five sequels have followed, putting the movie franchise’s total gross at $1.2 billion across the globe. This makes it the most successful movie franchise based on a video game.

The next game in the series, Resident Evil: Village, is set to be released in 2021, while a new Resident Evil movie is also under development.

