DStv Premiership launched by MultiChoice and PSL

MultiChoice and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have signed a five-year deal which will see DStv becoming the new title sponsor of the premier division.

This partnership is the continuation of the fruitful cooperation between the PSL and MultiChoice, the company said in its announcement.

As a result of this partnership, the DStv Premiership brand has been launched as the new title for the PSL premier division.

The league was previously named the Absa Premiership due to Absa being its headline sponsor, and before that was known as the Castle Premiership.

The DStv Premiership marks an elevation of South Africa’s Premier Soccer League bringing together the best of sport and entertainment, Multichoice said.

“As the PSL continues to innovate with a quest to improve its product, it will have a full backing of DStv, whose offering requires an abundance of local content,” said PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza.

“There is no ‘them and us’. We are joined at the hip to produce enhanced consumption of the best product for our deserving supporters.”

More games televised than ever before

Dr Khoza said there were more games scheduled to be televised than ever before, which will expand the reach of the competition.

“With more games televised than ever before, we are deliberately creating space for all South Africans to call this competition their own,” he said.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said the deal between the two organisations speaks to the core values they represent.

“The DStv Premiership is the coming together of two brands that connect South Africans emotionally”, Mawela said.

“Whether you are watching the best of local football or the best local entertainment, the passion for both is unmatched.”

“As part of this new chapter in South African football, the DStv Premiership strives to reach every community in South Africa, both existing PSL loyalists and emerging new groups.”

“Babize Bonke is our call to all South Africans to come together in the experience of a common passion,” he said.

