DStv prices and channels compared – Premium vs Compact vs Compact Plus

DStv continues to be the dominant pay-TV service in South Africa and offers a variety of packages – each of which has a different content catalogue and price.

DStv Premium is the most expensive and comprehensive package, offering a full range of 157 channels.

At R819 per month, however, DStv Premium is simply too expensive for many South Africans to justify signing up for.

A number of more affordable packages are available, however, each of which balances its price with the content it offers.

A full breakdown of the pricing of each DStv package is below:

DStv packages DStv Package Channels Price DStv Premium 157 R819 DStv Compact Plus 142 R529 DStv Compact 125 R399 DStv Family 92 R279 DStv Access 68 R110 DStv EasyView 36 R29 DStv Indian 29 R395

Comparing packages

Choosing the right DStv package can be a challenge, as it is difficult to compare the value of each offer.

Customers should decide which channels they want to watch and find a package that fulfils this need.

For this reason, we have compared the list of channels available on each package.

It is worth noting that all packages offer access to all of DStv’s audio channels, with the exception of the DStv Indian package, which has a limited number of audio channels.

DStv Premium

DStv Premium channels Movies and Entertainment DStv – 100 M-Net – 101 1Magic – 103 M-Net Movies 1 – 104 M-Net Movies 2 – 106 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies 4 – 108 Studio Universal – 112 KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117 Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 Discovery Channel – 121 Comedy Central – 122 E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125 Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129 MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET – 144 kykNET and Kie – 145 fliekNET – 149 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153 AfricaMagic Family – 154 RealTime – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168 e.TV Extra – 195 Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515 M-Net Plus 1 – 901 Documentaries and Lifestyle VIA – 147 CBS Justice – 170 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle – 174 Food Network – 175 The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 WildEarth – 183 BBC Earth – 184 Curiosity Channel – 185 The History Channel – 186 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299 TV Mozambique Internacional – 701 Sports Blitz – 200 SS Grandstand – 201 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203 SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 1 – 206 SS Variety 2 – 207 SS Variety 3 – 208 SS Variety 4 – 209 SS Action – 2010 SS Rugby – 211 SS Cricket – 212 SS Golf – 213 SS Tennis – 214 SS Motorsport – 215 ESPN – 218 ESPN 2 – 219 WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239 SS MAXIMO 1 – 241 Kids and Teen Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303 Nickelodeon – 305 Cbeebies – 306 Nick Jr – 307 NickTOONS – 308 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319 Music KykNet Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 MTV Music 24 – 323 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332 Religion Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 342 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 Sky News – 402 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Bloomberg – 411 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417 Specialist and Foreign RAI Italia – 430 Best van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437 Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180

DStv Compact Plus

DStv Compact Plus channels Movies and Entertainment DStv – 100 1Magic – 103 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies – 108 Studio Universal – 112 KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117 Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 Comedy Central – 122 E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125 Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129 MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET – 144 kykNET and Kie – 145 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153 AfricaMagic Family – 154 Real Time – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168 e.TV Extra – 195 Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515 Documentaries and Lifestyle VIA – 147 CBS Justice – 170 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle -174 Food Network – 175 The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 WildEarth – 183 Curiosity Channel – 185 The History Channel – 186 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299 TV Mozambique Internacional – 701 Sports Blitz – 200 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203 SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 1 – 206 SS Variety 2 – 207 SS Variety 3 – 208 SS Variety 4 – 209 SS Action – 210 ESPN – 218 ESPN 2 – 219 WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239 Kids and Teen Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303 Nickelodeon – 305 Cbeebies – 306 Nick Jr – 307 NickTOONS – 308 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319 Music kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 MTV Music 24 – 323 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332 Religion Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 Sky News – 402 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417 Specialist and Foreign RAI Italia – 430 Beste van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437 Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180

DStv Compact DStv Compact channels Movies and Entertainment DStv – 100 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies – 108 Studio Universal – 112 KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117 Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125 Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129 MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET and Kie – 145 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Family – 154 Real Time – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168 e.TV Extra – 195 Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515 Documentaries and Lifestyle VIA – 147 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle -174 Food Network – 175 The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299 TV Mozambique Internacional – 701 Sports Blitz – 200 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203 SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 3 – 208 SS Variety 4 – 209 ESPN – 218 WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239 Kids and Teen Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303 NickTOONS – 308 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319 Music kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332 Religion Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417 Specialist and Foreign RAI Italia – 430 Beste van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437 Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180

DStv Family DStv Family channels Movies and Entertainment DStv – 100 M-Net Movies – 108 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117 Telemundo – 118 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET and Kie – 145 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Family – 154 Real Time – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 e.TV Extra – 195 Documentaries and Lifestyle VIA – 147 The Home Channel – 176 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299 Sports Blitz – 200 SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 4 – 209 TellyTrack – 239 Kids and Teen Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 NickTOONS – 308 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319 Music kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332 Religion Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce BBC World News – 400 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417 Specialist and Foreign CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180

DStv Access DStv Access channels Movies and Entertainment DStv – 100 M-Net Movies – 108 Telemundo – 118 CBS Reality – 132 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNet Lekker – 148 Africa Magic Epic – 152 Real Time – 155 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 e.TV Extra – 195 Documentaries and Lifestyle The Home Channel – 176 Nat Geo Wild – 182 Spice TV – 190 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299 Sports Blitz – 200 SS Variety 4 – 209 TellyTrack – 239 Kids and Teen Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319 Music Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331 Religion Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce BBC World News – 400 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 africanews – 417 Specialist and Foreign CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180

DStv EasyView DStv EasyView channels Movies and Entertainment TNT Africa – 137 Real Time – 155 e.TV Extra – 195 Free Channels SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194 Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262 Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 Sports Blitz – 200 Kids and Teen JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 Mindset – 319 Music Mzansi Music – 321 Religion Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390 News and Commerce SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 Specialist and Foreign CCTV 4 – 447 Interactive People’s Weather – 180