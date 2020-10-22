DStv prices and channels compared – Premium vs Compact vs Compact Plus

22 October 2020

DStv continues to be the dominant pay-TV service in South Africa and offers a variety of packages – each of which has a different content catalogue and price.

DStv Premium is the most expensive and comprehensive package, offering a full range of 157 channels.

At R819 per month, however, DStv Premium is simply too expensive for many South Africans to justify signing up for.

A number of more affordable packages are available, however, each of which balances its price with the content it offers.

A full breakdown of the pricing of each DStv package is below:

DStv packages
DStv Package Channels Price
DStv Premium 157 R819
DStv Compact Plus 142 R529
DStv Compact 125 R399
DStv Family 92 R279
DStv Access 68 R110
DStv EasyView 36 R29
DStv Indian 29 R395

Comparing packages

Choosing the right DStv package can be a challenge, as it is difficult to compare the value of each offer.

Customers should decide which channels they want to watch and find a package that fulfils this need.

For this reason, we have compared the list of channels available on each package.

It is worth noting that all packages offer access to all of DStv’s audio channels, with the exception of the DStv Indian package, which has a limited number of audio channels.

DStv Premium

DStv Premium channels
Movies and Entertainment
DStv – 100 M-Net – 101 1Magic – 103 M-Net Movies 1 – 104
M-Net Movies 2 – 106 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies 4 – 108 Studio Universal – 112
KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117
Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 Discovery Channel – 121 Comedy Central – 122
E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125 Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129
MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133
Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138
eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET – 144 kykNET and Kie – 145
fliekNET – 149 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153 AfricaMagic Family – 154
RealTime – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163
Mzansi Bioskop – 164 ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168
e.TV Extra – 195 Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515
M-Net Plus 1 – 901
Documentaries and Lifestyle
VIA – 147 CBS Justice – 170 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle – 174
Food Network – 175 The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179
National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 WildEarth – 183 BBC Earth – 184
Curiosity Channel – 185 The History Channel – 186 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299
TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
Sports
Blitz – 200 SS Grandstand – 201 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203
SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 1 – 206 SS Variety 2 – 207
SS Variety 3 – 208 SS Variety 4 – 209 SS Action – 2010 SS Rugby – 211
SS Cricket – 212 SS Golf – 213 SS Tennis – 214 SS Motorsport – 215
ESPN – 218 ESPN 2 – 219 WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239
SS MAXIMO 1 – 241
Kids and Teen
Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303
Nickelodeon – 305 Cbeebies – 306 Nick Jr – 307 NickTOONS – 308
Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313
ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319
Music
KykNet Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322
MTV Music 24 – 323 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327
One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332
Religion
Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 342 TBN Africa – 343
iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 Sky News – 402 eNews Channel Africa – 403
SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407
Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Bloomberg – 411
Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417
Specialist and Foreign
RAI Italia – 430 Best van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv Compact Plus

DStv Compact Plus channels
Movies and Entertainment
DStv – 100 1Magic – 103 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies – 108
Studio Universal – 112 KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116
Universal Channel – 117 Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 Comedy Central – 122
E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125 Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129
MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133
Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138
eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141 kykNET – 144 kykNET and Kie – 145
Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153 AfricaMagic Family – 154 Real Time – 155
Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164
ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168 e.TV Extra – 195
Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515
Documentaries and Lifestyle
VIA – 147 CBS Justice – 170 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle -174
Food Network – 175 The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179
National Geographic – 181 Nat Geo Wild – 182 WildEarth – 183 Curiosity Channel – 185
The History Channel – 186 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299
TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
Sports
Blitz – 200 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203 SS La Liga – 204
SS Football – 205 SS Variety 1 – 206 SS Variety 2 – 207 SS Variety 3 – 208
SS Variety 4 – 209 SS Action – 210 ESPN – 218 ESPN 2 – 219
WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239
Kids and Teen
Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303
Nickelodeon – 305 Cbeebies – 306 Nick Jr – 307 NickTOONS – 308
Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313
ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319
Music
kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322
MTV Music 24 – 323 Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327
One Gospel – 331 Trace Gospel – 332
Religion
Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343
iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 Sky News – 402 eNews Channel Africa – 403
SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407
Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412
NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414 africanews – 417
Specialist and Foreign
RAI Italia – 430 Beste van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv Compact

DStv Compact channels
Movies and Entertainment
DStv – 100 M-Net Movies 3 – 107 M-Net Movies – 108 Studio Universal – 112
KIX – 114 M-Net City – 115 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117
Telemundo – 118 BBC Brit – 120 E! Entertainment Television – 124 FOX – 125
Ginx eSports – 127 BET – 129 MTV – 130 Lifetime – 131
CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 Discovery Family – 136
TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140 EVA – 141
kykNET and Kie – 145 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Family – 154 Real Time – 155
Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Magic – 161 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164
ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 ROK – 168 e.TV Extra – 195
Telemundo – 507 EVA – 508 TV Record – 515
Documentaries and Lifestyle
VIA – 147 Discovery ID – 171 BBC Lifestyle -174 Food Network – 175
The Home Channel – 176 HGTV – 177 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181
Nat Geo Wild – 182 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299
TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
Sports
Blitz – 200 SS PSL – 202 SS Premier League – 203 SS La Liga – 204
SS Football – 205 SS Variety 3 – 208 SS Variety 4 – 209 ESPN – 218
WWE Channel – 236 TellyTrack – 239
Kids and Teen
Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 Disney – 303
NickTOONS – 308 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311
PBS Kids – 313 ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318
Mindset – 319
Music
kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322
Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331
Trace Gospel – 332
Religion
Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343
iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
BBC World News – 400 CNN International – 401 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404
Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408
CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413
Euronews – 414 africanews – 417
Specialist and Foreign
RAI Italia – 430 Beste van Nederlands – 431 RTPi – 435 TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
Deutsche Welle – 446 CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv Family

DStv Family channels
Movies and Entertainment
DStv – 100 M-Net Movies – 108 Vuzu – 116 Universal Channel – 117
Telemundo – 118 CBS Reality – 132 TLNovelas – 133 Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
Discovery Family – 136 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140
EVA – 141 kykNET and Kie – 145 Africa Magic Epic – 152 AfricaMagic Family – 154
Real Time – 155 Moja Love – 157 Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164
ZEE World – 166 Star Life – 167 e.TV Extra – 195
Documentaries and Lifestyle
VIA – 147 The Home Channel – 176 Travel Channel – 179 National Geographic – 181
Nat Geo Wild – 182 Ignition TV – 189 Spice TV – 190
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299
Sports
Blitz – 200 SS La Liga – 204 SS Football – 205 SS Variety 4 – 209
TellyTrack – 239
Kids and Teen
Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Boomerang – 302 NickTOONS – 308
Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313
ZooMoo – 314 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318 Mindset – 319
Music
kykNET Nou – 146 Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322
Trace Urban – 325 Trace Africa – 326 Sound City – 327 One Gospel – 331
Trace Gospel – 332
Religion
Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343
iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
BBC World News – 400 eNews Channel Africa – 403 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405
Al Jazeera – 406 Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409
CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 Euronews – 414
africanews – 417
Specialist and Foreign
CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv Access

DStv Access channels
Movies and Entertainment
DStv – 100 M-Net Movies – 108 Telemundo – 118 CBS Reality – 132
Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135 TNT Africa – 137 eMovies – 138 eMovies Extra – 140
EVA – 141 kykNet Lekker – 148 Africa Magic Epic – 152 Real Time – 155
Mzansi Wethu – 163 Mzansi Bioskop – 164 e.TV Extra – 195
Documentaries and Lifestyle
The Home Channel – 176 Nat Geo Wild – 182 Spice TV – 190
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292 NTA i – 299
Sports
Blitz – 200 SS Variety 4 – 209 TellyTrack – 239
Kids and Teen
Toonami – 300 Cartoon Network – 301 Disney Junior – 309 JimJam – 310
eToonz – 311 PBS Kids – 313 Pop Primary – 317 Da Vinci – 318
Mindset – 319
Music
Channel O – 320 Mzansi Music – 321 MTV Base – 322 Sound City – 327
One Gospel – 331
Religion
Dumisa – 340 Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343
iTV Networks – 347 Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
BBC World News – 400 SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406
Russia Today – 407 Parliamentary Service – 408 CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410
Business Day TV – 412 NDTV 24×7 – 413 africanews – 417
Specialist and Foreign
CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv EasyView

DStv EasyView channels
Movies and Entertainment
TNT Africa – 137 Real Time – 155 e.TV Extra – 195
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292
Sports
Blitz – 200
Kids and Teen
JimJam – 310 eToonz – 311 Mindset – 319
Music
Mzansi Music – 321
Religion
Faith – 341 Day Star – 42 TBN Africa – 343 iTV Networks – 347
Emmanuel TV – 390
News and Commerce
SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 Parliamentary Service – 408
CGTN News – 409 CNBC Africa – 410 Business Day TV – 412
Specialist and Foreign
CCTV 4 – 447
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

DStv Indian

DStv Indian channels
Movies and Entertainment
SET Asia – 450 B4U Movies – 451 ZeeTV – 452 Star Plus – 453
Sun TV – 454 Star Vijay – 455 Colors – 456 SET Max – 457
Documentaries and Lifestyle
The Home Channel – 176 Ignition TV – 189
Free Channels
SABC 1 – 191 SABC 2 – 192 SABC 3 – 193 e.TV – 194
Soweto TV – 251 Bay TV – 260 1 KZN – 261 Tshwane TV – 262
Cape Town TV – 263 GauTV – 265 Lesotho TV – 292
Sports
Blitz – 200
Kids and Teen
Mindset – 319
Religion
iTV Networks – 347
News and Commerce
SABC News – 404 Newzroom Afrika – 405 Al Jazeera – 406 NDTV 24×7 – 413
Interactive
People’s Weather – 180

