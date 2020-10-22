DStv prices and channels compared – Premium vs Compact vs Compact Plus

DStv continues to be the dominant pay-TV service in South Africa and offers a variety of packages – each of which has a different content catalogue and price.
DStv Premium is the most expensive and comprehensive package, offering a full range of 157 channels.
At R819 per month, however, DStv Premium is simply too expensive for many South Africans to justify signing up for.
A number of more affordable packages are available, however, each of which balances its price with the content it offers.
A full breakdown of the pricing of each DStv package is below:
|DStv packages
|DStv Package
|Channels
|Price
|DStv Premium
|157
|R819
|DStv Compact Plus
|142
|R529
|DStv Compact
|125
|R399
|DStv Family
|92
|R279
|DStv Access
|68
|R110
|DStv EasyView
|36
|R29
|DStv Indian
|29
|R395
Comparing packages
Choosing the right DStv package can be a challenge, as it is difficult to compare the value of each offer.
Customers should decide which channels they want to watch and find a package that fulfils this need.
For this reason, we have compared the list of channels available on each package.
It is worth noting that all packages offer access to all of DStv’s audio channels, with the exception of the DStv Indian package, which has a limited number of audio channels.
DStv Premium
|DStv Premium channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|DStv – 100
|M-Net – 101
|1Magic – 103
|M-Net Movies 1 – 104
|M-Net Movies 2 – 106
|M-Net Movies 3 – 107
|M-Net Movies 4 – 108
|Studio Universal – 112
|KIX – 114
|M-Net City – 115
|Vuzu – 116
|Universal Channel – 117
|Telemundo – 118
|BBC Brit – 120
|Discovery Channel – 121
|Comedy Central – 122
|E! Entertainment Television – 124
|FOX – 125
|Ginx eSports – 127
|BET – 129
|MTV – 130
|Lifetime – 131
|CBS Reality – 132
|TLNovelas – 133
|Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
|Discovery Family – 136
|TNT Africa – 137
|eMovies – 138
|eMovies Extra – 140
|EVA – 141
|kykNET – 144
|kykNET and Kie – 145
|fliekNET – 149
|Africa Magic Epic – 152
|AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153
|AfricaMagic Family – 154
|RealTime – 155
|Moja Love – 157
|Mzansi Magic – 161
|Mzansi Wethu – 163
|Mzansi Bioskop – 164
|ZEE World – 166
|Star Life – 167
|ROK – 168
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Telemundo – 507
|EVA – 508
|TV Record – 515
|M-Net Plus 1 – 901
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|VIA – 147
|CBS Justice – 170
|Discovery ID – 171
|BBC Lifestyle – 174
|Food Network – 175
|The Home Channel – 176
|HGTV – 177
|Travel Channel – 179
|National Geographic – 181
|Nat Geo Wild – 182
|WildEarth – 183
|BBC Earth – 184
|Curiosity Channel – 185
|The History Channel – 186
|Ignition TV – 189
|Spice TV – 190
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|NTA i – 299
|TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|SS Grandstand – 201
|SS PSL – 202
|SS Premier League – 203
|SS La Liga – 204
|SS Football – 205
|SS Variety 1 – 206
|SS Variety 2 – 207
|SS Variety 3 – 208
|SS Variety 4 – 209
|SS Action – 2010
|SS Rugby – 211
|SS Cricket – 212
|SS Golf – 213
|SS Tennis – 214
|SS Motorsport – 215
|ESPN – 218
|ESPN 2 – 219
|WWE Channel – 236
|TellyTrack – 239
|SS MAXIMO 1 – 241
|Kids and Teen
|Toonami – 300
|Cartoon Network – 301
|Boomerang – 302
|Disney – 303
|Nickelodeon – 305
|Cbeebies – 306
|Nick Jr – 307
|NickTOONS – 308
|Disney Junior – 309
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|PBS Kids – 313
|ZooMoo – 314
|Pop Primary – 317
|Da Vinci – 318
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|KykNet Nou – 146
|Channel O – 320
|Mzansi Music – 321
|MTV Base – 322
|MTV Music 24 – 323
|Trace Urban – 325
|Trace Africa – 326
|Sound City – 327
|One Gospel – 331
|Trace Gospel – 332
|Religion
|Dumisa – 340
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 342
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|BBC World News – 400
|CNN International – 401
|Sky News – 402
|eNews Channel Africa – 403
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Russia Today – 407
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Bloomberg – 411
|Business Day TV – 412
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|Euronews – 414
|africanews – 417
|Specialist and Foreign
|RAI Italia – 430
|Best van Nederlands – 431
|RTPi – 435
|TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
|Deutsche Welle – 446
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv Compact Plus
|DStv Compact Plus channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|DStv – 100
|1Magic – 103
|M-Net Movies 3 – 107
|M-Net Movies – 108
|Studio Universal – 112
|KIX – 114
|M-Net City – 115
|Vuzu – 116
|Universal Channel – 117
|Telemundo – 118
|BBC Brit – 120
|Comedy Central – 122
|E! Entertainment Television – 124
|FOX – 125
|Ginx eSports – 127
|BET – 129
|MTV – 130
|Lifetime – 131
|CBS Reality – 132
|TLNovelas – 133
|Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
|Discovery Family – 136
|TNT Africa – 137
|eMovies – 138
|eMovies Extra – 140
|EVA – 141
|kykNET – 144
|kykNET and Kie – 145
|Africa Magic Epic – 152
|AfricaMagic Urban Movies – 153
|AfricaMagic Family – 154
|Real Time – 155
|Moja Love – 157
|Mzansi Magic – 161
|Mzansi Wethu – 163
|Mzansi Bioskop – 164
|ZEE World – 166
|Star Life – 167
|ROK – 168
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Telemundo – 507
|EVA – 508
|TV Record – 515
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|VIA – 147
|CBS Justice – 170
|Discovery ID – 171
|BBC Lifestyle -174
|Food Network – 175
|The Home Channel – 176
|HGTV – 177
|Travel Channel – 179
|National Geographic – 181
|Nat Geo Wild – 182
|WildEarth – 183
|Curiosity Channel – 185
|The History Channel – 186
|Ignition TV – 189
|Spice TV – 190
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|NTA i – 299
|TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|SS PSL – 202
|SS Premier League – 203
|SS La Liga – 204
|SS Football – 205
|SS Variety 1 – 206
|SS Variety 2 – 207
|SS Variety 3 – 208
|SS Variety 4 – 209
|SS Action – 210
|ESPN – 218
|ESPN 2 – 219
|WWE Channel – 236
|TellyTrack – 239
|Kids and Teen
|Toonami – 300
|Cartoon Network – 301
|Boomerang – 302
|Disney – 303
|Nickelodeon – 305
|Cbeebies – 306
|Nick Jr – 307
|NickTOONS – 308
|Disney Junior – 309
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|PBS Kids – 313
|ZooMoo – 314
|Pop Primary – 317
|Da Vinci – 318
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|kykNET Nou – 146
|Channel O – 320
|Mzansi Music – 321
|MTV Base – 322
|MTV Music 24 – 323
|Trace Urban – 325
|Trace Africa – 326
|Sound City – 327
|One Gospel – 331
|Trace Gospel – 332
|Religion
|Dumisa – 340
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 42
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|BBC World News – 400
|CNN International – 401
|Sky News – 402
|eNews Channel Africa – 403
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Russia Today – 407
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Business Day TV – 412
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|Euronews – 414
|africanews – 417
|Specialist and Foreign
|RAI Italia – 430
|Beste van Nederlands – 431
|RTPi – 435
|TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
|Deutsche Welle – 446
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv Compact
|DStv Compact channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|DStv – 100
|M-Net Movies 3 – 107
|M-Net Movies – 108
|Studio Universal – 112
|KIX – 114
|M-Net City – 115
|Vuzu – 116
|Universal Channel – 117
|Telemundo – 118
|BBC Brit – 120
|E! Entertainment Television – 124
|FOX – 125
|Ginx eSports – 127
|BET – 129
|MTV – 130
|Lifetime – 131
|CBS Reality – 132
|TLNovelas – 133
|Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
|Discovery Family – 136
|TNT Africa – 137
|eMovies – 138
|eMovies Extra – 140
|EVA – 141
|kykNET and Kie – 145
|Africa Magic Epic – 152
|AfricaMagic Family – 154
|Real Time – 155
|Moja Love – 157
|Mzansi Magic – 161
|Mzansi Wethu – 163
|Mzansi Bioskop – 164
|ZEE World – 166
|Star Life – 167
|ROK – 168
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Telemundo – 507
|EVA – 508
|TV Record – 515
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|VIA – 147
|Discovery ID – 171
|BBC Lifestyle -174
|Food Network – 175
|The Home Channel – 176
|HGTV – 177
|Travel Channel – 179
|National Geographic – 181
|Nat Geo Wild – 182
|Ignition TV – 189
|Spice TV – 190
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|NTA i – 299
|TV Mozambique Internacional – 701
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|SS PSL – 202
|SS Premier League – 203
|SS La Liga – 204
|SS Football – 205
|SS Variety 3 – 208
|SS Variety 4 – 209
|ESPN – 218
|WWE Channel – 236
|TellyTrack – 239
|Kids and Teen
|Toonami – 300
|Cartoon Network – 301
|Boomerang – 302
|Disney – 303
|NickTOONS – 308
|Disney Junior – 309
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|PBS Kids – 313
|ZooMoo – 314
|Pop Primary – 317
|Da Vinci – 318
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|kykNET Nou – 146
|Channel O – 320
|Mzansi Music – 321
|MTV Base – 322
|Trace Urban – 325
|Trace Africa – 326
|Sound City – 327
|One Gospel – 331
|Trace Gospel – 332
|Religion
|Dumisa – 340
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 42
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|BBC World News – 400
|CNN International – 401
|eNews Channel Africa – 403
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Russia Today – 407
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Business Day TV – 412
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|Euronews – 414
|africanews – 417
|Specialist and Foreign
|RAI Italia – 430
|Beste van Nederlands – 431
|RTPi – 435
|TV5 Monde Afrique – 437
|Deutsche Welle – 446
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv Family
|DStv Family channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|DStv – 100
|M-Net Movies – 108
|Vuzu – 116
|Universal Channel – 117
|Telemundo – 118
|CBS Reality – 132
|TLNovelas – 133
|Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
|Discovery Family – 136
|TNT Africa – 137
|eMovies – 138
|eMovies Extra – 140
|EVA – 141
|kykNET and Kie – 145
|Africa Magic Epic – 152
|AfricaMagic Family – 154
|Real Time – 155
|Moja Love – 157
|Mzansi Wethu – 163
|Mzansi Bioskop – 164
|ZEE World – 166
|Star Life – 167
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|VIA – 147
|The Home Channel – 176
|Travel Channel – 179
|National Geographic – 181
|Nat Geo Wild – 182
|Ignition TV – 189
|Spice TV – 190
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|NTA i – 299
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|SS La Liga – 204
|SS Football – 205
|SS Variety 4 – 209
|TellyTrack – 239
|Kids and Teen
|Toonami – 300
|Cartoon Network – 301
|Boomerang – 302
|NickTOONS – 308
|Disney Junior – 309
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|PBS Kids – 313
|ZooMoo – 314
|Pop Primary – 317
|Da Vinci – 318
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|kykNET Nou – 146
|Channel O – 320
|Mzansi Music – 321
|MTV Base – 322
|Trace Urban – 325
|Trace Africa – 326
|Sound City – 327
|One Gospel – 331
|Trace Gospel – 332
|Religion
|Dumisa – 340
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 42
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|BBC World News – 400
|eNews Channel Africa – 403
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Russia Today – 407
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Business Day TV – 412
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|Euronews – 414
|africanews – 417
|Specialist and Foreign
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv Access
|DStv Access channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|DStv – 100
|M-Net Movies – 108
|Telemundo – 118
|CBS Reality – 132
|Discovery TLC Entertainment – 135
|TNT Africa – 137
|eMovies – 138
|eMovies Extra – 140
|EVA – 141
|kykNet Lekker – 148
|Africa Magic Epic – 152
|Real Time – 155
|Mzansi Wethu – 163
|Mzansi Bioskop – 164
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|The Home Channel – 176
|Nat Geo Wild – 182
|Spice TV – 190
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|NTA i – 299
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|SS Variety 4 – 209
|TellyTrack – 239
|Kids and Teen
|Toonami – 300
|Cartoon Network – 301
|Disney Junior – 309
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|PBS Kids – 313
|Pop Primary – 317
|Da Vinci – 318
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|Channel O – 320
|Mzansi Music – 321
|MTV Base – 322
|Sound City – 327
|One Gospel – 331
|Religion
|Dumisa – 340
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 42
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|BBC World News – 400
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Russia Today – 407
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Business Day TV – 412
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|africanews – 417
|Specialist and Foreign
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv EasyView
|DStv EasyView channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|TNT Africa – 137
|Real Time – 155
|e.TV Extra – 195
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|Kids and Teen
|JimJam – 310
|eToonz – 311
|Mindset – 319
|Music
|Mzansi Music – 321
|Religion
|Faith – 341
|Day Star – 42
|TBN Africa – 343
|iTV Networks – 347
|Emmanuel TV – 390
|News and Commerce
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|Parliamentary Service – 408
|CGTN News – 409
|CNBC Africa – 410
|Business Day TV – 412
|Specialist and Foreign
|CCTV 4 – 447
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
DStv Indian
|DStv Indian channels
|Movies and Entertainment
|SET Asia – 450
|B4U Movies – 451
|ZeeTV – 452
|Star Plus – 453
|Sun TV – 454
|Star Vijay – 455
|Colors – 456
|SET Max – 457
|Documentaries and Lifestyle
|The Home Channel – 176
|Ignition TV – 189
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 – 191
|SABC 2 – 192
|SABC 3 – 193
|e.TV – 194
|Soweto TV – 251
|Bay TV – 260
|1 KZN – 261
|Tshwane TV – 262
|Cape Town TV – 263
|GauTV – 265
|Lesotho TV – 292
|Sports
|Blitz – 200
|Kids and Teen
|Mindset – 319
|Religion
|iTV Networks – 347
|News and Commerce
|SABC News – 404
|Newzroom Afrika – 405
|Al Jazeera – 406
|NDTV 24×7 – 413
|Interactive
|People’s Weather – 180
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.