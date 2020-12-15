DStv launches Amazon Prime Video on Explora Ultra decoder

DStv has added Amazon Prime Video to its recently-launched Explora Ultra decoder, the company announced in a statement.

DStv customers with a Prime Video membership can now access the entertainment service, ranging from movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, with a click of a button on the Explora Ultra.

Prime Video joins a growing list of streaming services and apps available on the Explora Ultra, including Showmax, Box Office, Netflix, and Joox.

“The Explora Ultra is a one-stop-shop for entertainment fans looking to access a catalogue of dynamic entertainment from multiple content providers,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi.

“We are excited to add Amazon Prime Video to the DStv Explora Ultra’s pot of exceptional content.”

“This opportunity unlocks access to more quality global content for our customers and is another way to access Amazon Prime Video content, whilst complementing DStv’s promise to offer the very best in local content,” Shiburi said.

Amazon Prime Video’s lineup of shows includes The Wilds, Homecoming, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Hanna, and Upload.

How to use Prime Video on the DStv Explora Ultra

Existing Amazon Prime Video customers who already have a Prime Video subscription can log in to their account on the Explora Ultra’s homepage to start viewing their content.

This works the same way it would on a smart TV or set-top box.

Customers who want to access Prime Video can open the app on the Explora Ultra’s homepage, and they will be directed to sign up for an account on the Amazon site.

These users will be billed directly by Amazon for their subscription.

The DStv Explora Ultra is the latest decoder from MultiChoice, which supports both a traditional satellite TV configuration as well as set-top box-like applications for multiple streaming services.

The new decoder is priced at a recommended retail price of R2,499 for the standalone device and R3,699 including installation, and it is available to purchase at participating retail stores or online.

