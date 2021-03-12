Netflix cracks down on password sharing

Netflix is testing new functionality within its streaming platform to curb the sharing of account details among multiple users.

The test was first discovered by The Streamable, which reported that when watching a show on Netflix on a smart TV, users may be presented with a message stating the following:

“If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

The notification also offers the affected user a free 30-day trial of Netflix if they sign up through this notification.

It is important to note that account sharing is forbidden under Netflix’s terms of service. However, it is perfectly fine to share a single account among different members of the same household.

This new test by Netflix reportedly only affects smart TV users, but it may roll out to other devices and locations going forward.

Speaking to CNBC, Netflix said this test is one of hundreds tried each year and it may not lead to widespread implementation.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” Netflix said.

Netflix mobile testing

Netflix has tested a number of different solutions in South Africa, too, including two mobile subscription plans at lower monthly rates.

These new plans, first offered to selected customers last year, are aimed specifically at mobile devices.

They are named Mobile and Mobile+, and they are priced at R39 and R59 per month respectively.

Restrictions on these mobile plans are greater than Netflix’s standard offerings.

Only one simultaneous stream is supported and the streaming resolution is limited to 480p. Additionally, streaming is limited to mobile devices only for the Mobile plan and expanded to laptops and tablets for the Mobile+ plan.

