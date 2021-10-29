Openview gets new channel

Free-to-view television provider Openview will be expanding its channel offering from 1 November to include Zee One, eMedia has announced.

Zee One will broadcast telenovelas shows such as The Heir, Guddan, Reach for the Stars, Lies of the Heart, and Our Perfect Place.

“The new channel is a welcome addition and adds variety to our current bouquet of entertainment,” said Mmatshipi Matebane, Openview Executive.

“Openview is celebrating its 8th birthday this year and we are pleased to offer our viewers an extensive range of local and international content. Zee One adds to our positioning of catering for all audiences.”

In August this year, Openview announced that it had surpassed 2.5 million decoder activations across South Africa, eight years after its launch in 2013.

Openview does not require any monthly fees and only requires viewers to own a supported decoder to access the service.

Zee One will be available on Openview channel 111.