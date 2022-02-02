Netflix users can now remove half-watched shows

Netflix has given its subscribers the ability to manually delete shows and movies from their “Continue Watching” list, according to a report from The Verge.

The feature is already up and running on its web, mobile, and TV apps, meaning users can now get rid of the series and movies they gave up watching.

To delete a title from the “Continue Watching” row, select it from within the list, and scroll down to the “Remove from Continue Watching” option on the next page.

After removing a show or movie, the “Remove from Continue Watching” option changes to “Undo Removal, which will allow you to restore the content if it was mistakenly deleted.

The feature is not available to all of Netlix’s users as of yet.

These users could use an older method to remove content from the “Continue Watching” row, but the process is convoluted and not as straightforward as the new feature.

Netflix does remove content from the “Continue Watching” list after some time, and starting new shows will also replace older titles in the row.

