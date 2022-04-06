Openview launching new channel

eMedia has announced it will be launching a new Afrikaans channel on its Openview satellite broadcasting service — ePlesier.

The new channel will feature all-day-long broadcasts of e-TV’s range of Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovellas, including Gebroke Harte, Bittersoet, Stilleto Vendetta, Kurt & Shura, Die Put, and Vierspel Vuurspel.

New episodes will be shown on weekdays, with Omnibus repeats on Saturdays and Sundays for those who want to catch up.

ePlesier will be available on channel 112 on Openview from 18 April 2022.

The channel’s arrival comes after Openview canned eNews & Sport and eRewind at the end of March.

It also added eXposed, a reality TV-focused channel that includes Viceland content.

Among eXposed’s list of shows are Chasing Famous, States of Undress, F**K That’s Delicious, Most Expensivest by 2 Chainz, and TMZ on TV.

According to eMedia’s latest figures, Openview had around 2 million subscribers in South Africa in May 2020.

Unlike rivals DStv and StarSat, the service comes with no monthly charge.

Customers are only required to purchase a dish, decoder, and installation at a once-off fee, which typically costs about R1,499.

For those who already have a dish installed, a standalone decoder retails from R549.

The complete list of 19 TV channels available on Openview currently is as follows:

SABC 1

SABC 2

SABC 3

E.tv

eExtra

eMovies

eMovies Extra

eReality

eXposed

Star Life

Zee One

People’s Weather

France24

DBETV

SABC Sport

eToonz

Mindset

SA Music

Soul Music

There are also 28 radio stations available on the service.