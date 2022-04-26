DStv loses a major channel

DStv subscribers will no longer have access to the Lifetime TV channel (DStv 131) from 31 May 2022, after eight years on the platform.

A+E Networks UK — the broadcast company responsible for Lifetime — announced that it was closing the African version of the channel following the closure of Lifetime in Great Britain, Ireland, and Malta.

“A+E Networks Africa is closing its Lifetime Africa channel, on both linear and non-linear platforms on 31 May 2022,” TV journalist Thinus Ferreira quoted A+E Networks Africa’s regional manager, Nazarene Khan, as saying.

This will coincide with the shutdown of the channel in Poland.

Lifetime is known for shows such as Married at First Sight, Love at Second Swipe, and Four Weddings South Africa.

Khan explained that A+E Networks Africa’s History channel and Crime and Investigation would remain on DStv.

This is not the first time DStv lost access to a channel this year.

The broadcaster dropped Russian state-controlled RT News in March 2022 after its distributor for the region stopped providing the feed due to sanctions imposed on Russia.

“As of 2 March 2021, Russia Today (Channel 407) shall not be carried on the DStv platform until further notice,” MultiChoice said.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union have led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice.”

DStv also plans to cut four E-tv channels from its offerings. However, eMedia has taken the matter to the Competition Commission, and hearings are ongoing.

