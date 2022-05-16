Openview adds new channel

eMedia has announced that it is launching a new lifestyle channel called The Home Channel + on its Openview satellite broadcasting service.

The new channel features cooking tutorials, interior design and property content, and a gardening show.

The Home Channel + will be available on channel 113 from today.

The shows on offer include All About Property, Grand Designs UK, Ten Minute Kitchen, and The Gardener.

In April 2022, eMedia expanded the Openview channel lineup by adding ePlesier, its exclusively Afrikaans channel.

ePlesier focuses on indefinitely broadcasting Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish telenovas like Vierspel Vuurspel, Gebroke Harte, and Bittersoet.

eMedia also revealed its latest subscriber count at 2.8 million subscribers — an 800,000 increase over its May 2020 figures.

Openview now has 21 channels, which are listed below.