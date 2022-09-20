DStv explains why Disney+ got automatically added to bills

MultiChoice has explained why it automatically added Disney+ subscriptions to the DStv packages of some of its customers on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the customers complaining about the automatic add-on had opted in for its DStv Rewards programme.

That entitles them to three months of free Disney+ linked to their DStv account, which has now been added to their packages.

The free trial is one of several Disney+ benefits offered to DStv customers due to a partnership between MultiChoice and Walt Disney Africa.

DStv said these subscriptions will be valid until 18 December 2022, after which they will automatically be terminated unless customers choose to continue their Disney+ service.

“Customers who wish to continue viewing Disney+ will need to either opt-in or reactivate the product on self-service,” MultiChoice stated. “This has now been communicated to all affected.”

The clarification comes after numerous DStv customers complained about Disney+ being added to their DStv bills on Monday, 19 September 2022, without their consent.

The screenshot below shows the email and SMS notifications sent to the impacted customers.

Customers’ frustration was likely due to DStv’s not mentioning the free trial, suggesting subscribers would be charged for the service.

The fact that the message thanked users for adding the subscription to their bill also implied the add-on was due to action on their part, raising concerns that users’ accounts had been compromised.

In addition, several customers complained that DStv support agents could not help them with removing the packages even after spending several minutes on the phone with the customer care centre.

Some customers had since posted screenshots of their MyDStv profiles, showing the subscription listed on their transaction history.

However, the amount for the subscription stated “R0.00”, supporting MulitChoice’s statement that the subscription was free.

Despite clarifying that the add-on was free, several more DStv customers have complained about MultiChoice signing them up for Disney+ without permission.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice whether it notified customers that the Disney+ free trial period would automatically start on a specific date when customers signed up for DStv Rewards.

The company did not provide further feedback on this by the time of publication.

