Openview fumbles major channel launch

Openview planned to launch the BBC UKTV channel on its platform on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. However, over a week later, the channel still isn’t available.

The eMedia-owned broadcaster said the much-anticipated launch had to be postponed saying that it still has to finalise details for the channel.

“We confirm that we planned to launch the BBC UKTV channel on Openview on 18 October,” Openview told MyBroadband.

“We are disappointed to announce that the much-anticipated launch had to be postponed. We are working on finalising details for the channel.”

Openview said it cannot provide a launch date for the channel on its platform for now.

On 29 September 2022, Openview and BBC Studios announced its partnership with the free-to-view satellite TV provider that would see the launch of BBC UKTV on channel 114.

It said the new channel would provide a range of programming, including natural history series, soaps, and children’s shows.

“From British soaps, fascinating documentaries and children’s shows, BBC UKTV has been carefully crafted to match the viewing habits of the whole family,” BBC Studios commercial director for Africa, Pierre Cloete, said.

It also promises to broadcast various cooking and motoring shows, such as The Great British Bake Off, Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook, Mary Berry Cooks, Top Gear, and Million Dollar Car Hunters.

BBC UKTV’s soap content will include Casualty, which will air every Thursday at 18:20, and Doctors will broadcast on weekdays at 19:00.

It will also air the long-running sitcom, My Family at 06:00 and 19:30 daily.

The channel’s natural history shows include Wild Africa, Africa with Ade Adepitan, and a selection of Sir David Attenborough’s docuseries.

It will also broadcast various children’s programming between 06:00 and 09:00 every morning.

Openview group executive for programming Marlon Davids said the move would help the broadcaster appeal to a wider audience.

“Openview is a growing platform and constantly adding new channels and genres to appeal to a broad audience,” Davids stated.

“We are pleased and excited to give our audiences even more choice, and more of the best in world-class entertainment with the addition of BBC UKTV.”