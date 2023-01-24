DStv and Openview launch “anti-load-shedding” channels

South African broadcasters DStv and Openview have announced the launches of “anti-load-shedding” channels that will let viewers watch shows they may have missed during a power cut.

The channels — DStv’s SWITCH’D ON and Openview’s Power-UP! — will broadcast select shows on loops, giving viewers multiple opportunities to view primetime shows.

DStv’s SWITCH’D ON channel will be available from Tuesday, 24 January 2023, and will air primetime content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, and Kyknet & Kie.

“MultiChoice is proud to announce the launch of DStv SWITCH’D ON, an intervention to lessen the frustration of DStv viewers due to the impact of the ongoing load-shedding,” MultiChoice said.

“This intervention will give viewers up to five times to watch their favourite primetime shows when the lights come back on.”

DStv’s SWITCH’D ON pop-up channel will air shows such as The River, DiepCity, Gqerberha the Empire, Gomora, and Arendsvlei.

They will be open to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Access, and Family subscribers. However, the channel will open an hour and a half later for Access and Family customers.

The channel opens at 06:00 on channel 109 for Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact subscribers and closes at midnight.

Family and Access subscribers will be able to access the channel from 07:30 on channel 110.

Openview’s Power-ON! pop-up channel launched earlier with a similar premise — providing viewers multiple opportunities to watch their shows each day.

“Power-UP! is the new pop-up channel that ensures viewers never miss a show again — no matter how your load-shedding schedule changes,” the eMedia-owned broadcaster said.

Power-UP launched on Openview channel 114 on Monday, 23 January, and airs a loop of E-tv shows, including Durban Gen, House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Imbewu during the week.

It will also broadcast repeats of Afrikaans dramas, including #DisComplicated, Daai Crazy Somer, and Die Vertoueling, on weekends.

Power-UP will open at 06:00 each day and close at midnight.