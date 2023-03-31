MultiChoice announces big executive changes

MultiChoice has created a new technology division housing its Broadcast Technology Division, Enterprise Business Systems, Group digital, DStv Streaming technology, and Project Management Office.

The division will be led by a Group Chief Technology Officer, with former MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi the first to take on the new role from 1 April 2023.

Shiburi has been leading MultiChoice South Africa for the past three years. Before that, he served as regional director for MultiChoice’s Southern region.

“Nyiko has extensive leadership experience in the technology space, having grown within the MultiChoice ranks from senior manager for broadcast engineering and Group GM for the broadcast technology division,” said MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

“His technology background and experience together with his commercial experience from having ran SA and the Southern Region places him in good stead to lead this new division and deliver the best technology to achieve our goals.”

MultiChoice did not announce any change to current Group CTO Gerdus van Eeden’s role, suggesting there will be two Group CTOs within the organisation — one at the MultiChoice Group level (Van Eeden) and one within the as-yet-unnamed technology division (Shiburi).

MyBroadband contacted MultiChoice for clarification. This article will be updated if the company provides feedback.

SuperSport CEO Marc Jury will step in Shiburi’s shoes as CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Before leading SuperSport, Jury was responsible for the commercial aspects of SuperSport, including managing and marketing sports-related programming across its channels.

Rendani Ramovha has been appointed CEO-designate for SuperSport and will take over from 1 April 2024. He currently serves as SuperSport’s head of marketing and commercial.

Ramovha has been responsible for driving commercial growth and building partnership opportunities for SuperSport across the African continent.

“Rendani has driven some of the most exciting innovations within SuperSport, including SuperSport Schools, SuperPicks (BetKing and SuperSport partnership) and the SA20 Cricket League,” Mawela stated.

“With all these innovations he has directly driven the vision of the group whilst leveraging the core strengths of the SuperSport brand.”

Rendani will report to Teix Texeira during the transition. Texeira will be the interim CEO of SuperSport for 12 months.

Texeira has been chief content officer for SuperSport over the past year, after recently rejoining SuperSport from Sky in New Zealand, where he occupied various leadership roles, including CEO of Sky Sports.

Within SuperSport, he has held several roles, including head of productions and head of channels.