Amazon could launch ad-supported Prime Video plan

Amazon could be considering launching an ad-supported subscription tier for Prime Video, with advertisers pushing for more access to premium TV shows and movies, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It could mean a significant fee reduction if it were to come to South Africa from the already relatively low price of R79 a month.

The move would help Amazon’s push to build its ad business further.

Citing sources familiar with the situation, the Wall Street Journal reports that discussions regarding the ad-supported plan, which have been taking place over several weeks, are still in the early stages.

The discussions come after Amazon implemented cost-cutting measures, including laying off tens of thousands of employees.

Prime Video would join the likes of Netflix, which launched an ad-support subscription in November 2022.

The subscription shows around four to five minutes of ads per hour, and offers a lower maximum video resolution than the higher tiers at 720p.

Some programmes won’t be available because the company doesn’t own the rights to show them with commercials.

Netflix’s ad-supported tier debuted in the United States and 11 other countries, including Japan, France, and Brazil.

South Africa was not listed among the first countries to get the plan and likely won’t receive it as we already have a Netflix Mobile plan available at a similar price point (R49 per month).

The Mobile plan lets users watch or download Netflix content on one device at a time, and offers a maximum resolution of 480p (standard definition).