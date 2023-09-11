Openview replaces channel

Openview has rebranded its eXposed channel to eSeries, a new offering available to watch on channel 109 with a focus on international TV shows.

The eXposed channel was first introduced in April 2022 and primarily aired reality TV programming covering food, music, art, general entertainment, and lifestyle.

It also showed a handful of sitcoms and dramas.

However, an eXposed viewer notified MyBroadband that the broadcaster had put up a notice on the channel in the early morning hours on Monday, 11 September 2023, stating that the new eSeries channel would open from 06:00 AM.

The satellite TV broadcaster’s parent company — eMedia — subsequently confirmed the change.

It said viewers of eSeries could expect an “unmatched, dramatic rollercoaster ride” with international series across multiple genres.

The channel’s schedule will include nostalgic and new sitcoms, different types of dramas, lifestyle shows, and Korean series.

“The eSeries channel is making top-rated international content available to the Openview customer, which many have never seen before,” eMedia said.

“There is so much to watch, and the channel has something which appeals to everyone, from early evening to late night.”

What shows to expect

Among the nostalgic sitcoms and international comedy shows will be The Nanny, The Goldbergs, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Practical Jokers, and Neighbourhood Wars.

The slate of procedural dramas on the channel will include House of Cards and Suits, which was previously also available on eXposed.

Other shows mentioned by eMedia were The Walking Dead, The Bold Type, and Why Women Kill, as well as lifestyle programming in the form of MasterChef and Love Island.

Fans of Korean television will be able to enjoy shows like Watcher and Doom At Your Service over the weekends.

The channel’s structure will see series episodes run daily, so viewers don’t have to wait a week to see the next episode of the series they’re following.

