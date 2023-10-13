Netflix to open retail stores

Netflix plans to launch several brick-and-mortar stores where customers can buy merchandise from its hit shows, have a meal, and participate in live experiences, Bloomberg reports.

Dubbed Netflix House, the first two locations will feature a Squid Game-based obstacle course and live performances.

The in-house restaurant will serve food and drinks featured on Netflix’s unscripted food-based reality shows. Its menu will range from fast casual to high-end dining.

Netflix House locations will also offer rotating art installations based on popular shows and several other activities.

Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix, told Bloomberg that the company is planning the physical stores because its customers “love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows”.

The streaming company has opened several pop-up experiences globally in the past to let customers celebrate shows like Stranger Things.

However, Netflix House will celebrate the company’s entire library of content. Netflix says the first two stores will open in the US in 2025, with more global outlets to come at a later date.