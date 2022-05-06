Mweb appoints new executives

Internet service provider Mweb has appointed three new members to its executive committee.

The three new executives are Johan Jordaan, Lizette Loxton, and Sasha Beharilal.

Mweb managing director Manelisa Mavuso said he was excited with the new additions to the exco leadership and thanked outgoing CFO Imraan Parker for helping ensure Mweb could source talent internally.

“It is a good testament to the company and Imraan’s leadership that we have the skills and capability in the organisation to ensure a smooth transition,” Mavuso said.

“We are able to promote individuals from within the business to enable business continuity and sustain institutional knowledge.”

Mavuso added the new appointees will have greater oversight and strategic input to drive the continued success of Mweb.

Jordaan and Loxton will be taking over as acting co-CFOs from Parker, who is leaving the organisation at the end of June to pursue a new opportunity.

Jordaan has been at Mweb for 19 years, where he first served as a financial controller and was later promoted to finance manager.

Loxton’s tenure at Mweb is only three years shorter.

She was initially appointed as a management accountant and progressed to senior management accountant.

She also served as acting CFO and has been the financial manager for planning and analysis for the past 5 years.

Loxton holds a BCom in accounting and an honours degree from Stellenbosch University. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 2008.

Beharilal has been with Mweb for just under three years, leading the compliance and regulatory function.

She holds several qualifications, including a BCom Law and LLB degree and a Master’s Degree in Leadership, focusing on managing cybersecurity as a business risk for SMEs.

She is also an admitted attorney of the High Court in South Africa.

Beharilal is currently a board member of the Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA) and has advised on multi-jurisdiction privacy and data protection laws, focusing on the CCPA, GDPR, and Privacy Shield; as well as the regulatory side of broadcasting and telecommunications.

Now read: Telkom appoints former Samsung Africa boss to board