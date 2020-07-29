Mweb looking for a new CEO

Mweb is in the process of recruiting a new CEO, but the strength of its existing management team means there is no rush.

Former Mweb CEO Sean Nourse joined Webafrica as CEO on 1 July after leading Mweb for the past three years.

Nourse was appointed as Mweb CEO following the company’s acquisition by Internet Solutions in 2017.

Nourse’s departure means Mweb has been without a CEO, with the general management team reporting to Dimension Data’s chief strategy and go-to-market executive, Saki Missaikos.

Mweb general manager for product, sales, and marketing Carolyn Holgate told MyBroadband they are in no rush to appoint a new CEO due to the seniority of the existing Mweb team.

It is expected that the new Mweb CEO will continue to report to Missaikos after the appointment is made.

Mweb remains a top South African ISP

Mweb is one of South Africa’s oldest consumer ISPs – launched in 1997 – and has one of the strongest brands.

In the late nineties, Mweb became well-known for its Big Black Box, which became synonymous with getting an Internet connection at home.

The company was also behind bringing affordable uncapped broadband products to South Africans through its aggressive uncapped ADSL products which were launched in March 2010.

Earlier this year, Mweb launched a new logo to align its new look with its online and digital brand identity.

“Our category is tech, our business strategy is online, and our marketing activity is digitally-led,” Holgate said after the launch.

“We felt that our identity needed to be in line with that. We also wanted to refresh our look while still maintaining our core brand identity.”

Old and new logo

