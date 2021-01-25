SARS launches new eFiling browser to solve Flash problems

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has launched a new eFiling browser in response to users complaining that they were having issues with Flash forms not loading on the eFiling website.

Microsoft, along with Adobe and their industry technology partners, announced that Adobe Flash Player will no longer be supported after December 2020.

Adobe said its decision to end support for Flash Player was made due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5.

Microsoft ended support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of 2020.

Google has also removed Flash completely from its recently released Chrome 88 browser, signalling the death of Flash.

This has caused problems for many South African taxpayers who complained that important forms on the eFiling website would not load, which made it impossible for them to fulfil their tax obligations.

SARS has previously apologised for the disruption in service caused by the termination of support of the Adobe Flash Player and assured taxpayers that they were working on solutions as the highest priority.

SARS has now revealed its solution, and it is not a new eFiling website with HTML5 forms as expected.

Instead, it released a new SARS eFiling browser which supports Flash.

“We are pleased to inform you that a SARS Browser solution has been implemented enabling you to complete and submit the Flash-based forms not migrated to HTML5 yet,” SARS said.

“The new SARS eFiling Browser enables access to ALL eFiling forms, including those that would otherwise have required the Adobe Flash software to be installed on your computer, thus maintaining compliance with your filing obligations,” it said.

SARS added that its new eFiling Browser deploys as a separate application for access only on the SARS eFiling website and SARS corporate website.

“It is not a browser for general internet browsing,” SARS said.

The new SARS eFiling Browser is currently only compatible with Windows devices.

SARS eFiling Browser document

