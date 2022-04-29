MetroFibre CEO steps down

MetroFibre has announced that its CEO, Dr Steve Booysen, will step down. He will be succeeded by Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout on 1 June 2022.

Bezuidenhout currently serves as the fibre operator’s deputy CEO.

Booysen will continue to provide support on a consultancy basis to MetroFibre’s executive leadership until the end of August 2022.

“It’s been an incredible 12-year journey as a founder member and provider of seed capital back in 2010, when we founded MetroFibre,” Booysen said.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved, and excited at what is still to come for the business.”

Booysen expressed special thanks to co-founders Malcolm Kirby, Johan van der Lith, and Eugene Slabbert.

“I am especially proud to be able to hand over the reins to Jan-Jan, who is an accomplished and respected leader within our business, with a deep understanding of the market and exceptional strategic capabilities,” said Booysen.

“Jan-Jan was appointed deputy CEO in 2019 with a clear succession plan mapped out, and I am confident that under his leadership and with the support of a phenomenal team of colleagues and exco, MetroFibre will continue to thrive.”

Before joining MetroFibre, Jan-Jan worked at Absa and Sanlam, focusing on private equity, infrastructure Investments, and corporate development.

He holds BCom and LLB degrees from Stellenbosch University, and completed a post-graduate course in Philosophy, Management and Strategy, Corporate Finance, and Competition Law at the London School of Economics.