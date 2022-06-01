Dimension Data gets new CEO

Dimension Data has appointed Alan Turnley-Jones as chief executive officer of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) business, effective from 1 June 2022.

Turnley-Jones’ appointment follows the departure of current CEO Werner Kapp, which will be effective from 30 June 2022.

Kapp has been with Dimension Data for 22 years and oversaw the globalisation ambitions of parent company NTT during his term. He had taken over from Grant Bodley in March 2021.

Turnley-Jones joined Dimension Data MEA in 1999 and has served as the lead for the company’s managed cloud and infrastructure services division since 2021.

“He is a seasoned and highly respected strategic leader who has held various roles over his 23-year tenure at Dimension Data,” the company stated.

“He brings a wealth of global expertise to his role including a strong track record of innovation and transformation and leading cross-functional teams.”

Dimension Data said his experience across industries and in service delivery, managed services, and digital transformation will support the region’s growth ambitions and deliver on NTT’s global business strategy in MEA.

“Since our commitment to the MEA region last year, we have made great strides in delivering on a strong digital backbone through our award-winning network services, multi cloud solutions and edge computing capabilities,” said NTT Group CEO Abhijit Dubey.

“Alan’s entry into this role will continue to ensure that we deliver the right innovation and transformation strategies for our clients in the region.”