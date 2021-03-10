Dimension Data gets new MEA CEO

Dimension Data Middle East and Africa CEO Grant Bodley will step down at the end of the month and will be replaced by current COO Werner Kapp.

Bodley will stay on beyond 31 March for a few months to work with Kapp to ensure a smooth transition.

Kapp has been with Dimension Data MEA for just over 20 years and has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2015.

In this role, he has been instrumental in delivering integrated solutions to clients across the Middle East and Africa region.

He started his career in the IT industry in the nineties and joined Dimension Data in 2000, working in its services division.

He was responsible for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng regions. Over that time and in these roles, he gained experience in client, revenue and people management.

Kapp’s appointment is part of Dimension Data’s succession plan, which is designed to ensure business continuity and growth.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on the new role of CEO and look forward to progressing our leadership position in IT services across the region,” said Kapp.

“I am especially excited about our One Dimension Data operating model as I believe that it is a critical part of our differentiation in the market”.

Werner has a law degree from the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, a Master’s in Business Leadership from the UNISA School of Business, and completed the NTT Global Leadership Development Program at IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

