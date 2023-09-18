Naspers CEO resigns effective immediately

Naspers and Prosus have announced that Bob van Dijk has stepped down as CEO and from his positions on the boards of both companies.

His resignation is effectively immediately — Monday, 18 September 2023.

Van Dijk has been the chief executive of Naspers since 2014 and of Prosus since its listing in 2019.

In a statement to shareholders on Monday, the companies said Van Dijk’s resignation was by mutual agreement between the former CEO and the boards.

The companies said Van Dijk agreed to help with the transition and will remain as a consultant until 30 September 2024.

Group chief investment officer Ervin Tu will assume the role of Naspers and Prosus interim chief executive.

The companies assured their strategic goals remain unchanged, and that they are on target to deliver on their commitments.

This includes achieving consolidated e-commerce trading profit during the first half of the next financial year, and the continuation of the open-ended share repurchase programme.

“The Boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade,” said chairman Koos Bekker in a statement issue to press shortly after the shareholder announcement.

“During this time substantial businesses were established in classifieds, food delivery and payments, while we also entered several new fields. We appreciate Bob’s contributions and wish him much success with his future career.”

