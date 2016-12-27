MTN simplifying its products

MTN has committed to simplifying its products and customers can expect a competitive customer-centric company in 2017. This is according to MTN SA CEO Mteto Nyati.

Nyati told MyBroadband that their interaction with customers will be underpinned by simplified customer propositions, tailor-made for customers.

He said MTN subscribers can also expect a much-improved network from the company.

MTN South Africa invested R12 billion to increase capacity and modernise its network, which is starting to pay off.

“In 2016, we managed to improve our throughput speeds and quadrupled the number of our LTE sites,” said Nyati.

Spectrum needed urgently

Nyati said delays in the allocation of spectrum remain the biggest challenge facing the industry.

“The proposals contained in the ICT White Paper are a cause for concern and we are making our submissions and hope that the government will reconsider some of these proposals,” he said.

He urged the government to speed up the allocation of high-frequency spectrum “to enable us to speed up the roll-out of new-generation networks”.