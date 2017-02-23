T-Mobile deploying LTE-U on its network

T-Mobile has started deploying LTE-U technology on its LTE network in the US, following the FCC’s certification of equipment from Ericsson and Nokia.

This move paves the way for the company to introduce new network capabilities and devices for consumers.

With LTE-U, customers will be able to tap into the first 20MHz of underutilised unlicensed spectrum on the 5GHz band and use it for additional LTE capacity.

“T-Mobile already has more capacity per subscriber than AT&T and Verizon, and the addition of LTE-U will only extend that lead and further improve the Un-carrier’s blazing-fast speeds,” it said.

“LTE-U will make it possible for T-Mobile to bring its forthcoming Gigabit LTE to more places across the country.”

Now read: Qualcomm unveils LTE chip that promises download speeds as fast as fibre