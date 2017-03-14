Cell C’s huge subscriber growth

Cell C’s subscriber base has grown 20% over the past year, the company announced as part of its financial year end 31 December 2016 results.

At the end of 2015, the network had 12.8 million subscribers. By the end of 2016, Cell C’s subscriber base stood at 15.2 million.

The subscriber growth went hand in hand with a significant growth in active data customers and data revenue during the year, which helped swing Cell C from a net loss to a net profit.

Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos said the improvement from a R5.644 billion loss in 2015 to a R540 million profit in 2016 was mainly due to foreign exchange factors.

As the rand strengthened during 2016, Cell C’s R20 billion in foreign debt and the interest on that debt effectively decreased.

The table below summarises Cell C’s subscriber growth over its past financial year.