Vodacom chairman steps down

Vodacom’s Independent Chairman Peter Moyo will step down from the company’s board on 18 July 2017.

Vodacom said Moyo will join Old Mutual Emerging Markets as CEO in June 2017.

“The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Peter for his leadership and dedication to Vodacom over the past seven years,” said Vodacom.

“Peter joined Vodacom at listing in May 2009 and has made a considerable contribution to the board, both in its governance and in its deliberations.”

Vodacom’s board is in the process of identifying a new independent chairman.

