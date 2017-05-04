MTN network suffering mobile data problems – Reports

MTN’s network in South Africa was hit by issues this morning, according to reports.

Down Detector showed that hundreds of down time reports were submitted between 06:00 and 07:00.

Afrihost stated it received reports from users that the Afrihost mobile and MyMTN APN settings were not allowing them to connect to mobile data.

“We are working with our upstream provider to address this as quickly as possible. Affected clients will not be able to use any online services until the issue is resolved,” said Afrihost.

Update: MTN – Intermittent network disruption

“MTN can confirm that it is experiencing an intermittent network disruption across the country which is affecting data services,” said MTN.

“Our engineers are working fervently to restore connectivity. MTN will provide an update progress during the course of the day.”

“MTN apologises unreservedly to its customers for any inconvenience caused.”

